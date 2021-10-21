Prep report: Tipton boys, girls cross country qualify for state

Cross country
Tipton boys, girls advance to state: For the ninth time in program history, Tipton will be sending a boys and girls team to the state cross country meet in the same season.
The second-ranked Tipton boys knocked off top-ranked Danville-New London on Thursday afternoon to win the Class 2A state qualifier at Anamosa Middle School.
Tipton had five runners in the top 12, led by freshman Clay Bohlmann's third-place finish in 16 minutes, 51 seconds, to finish with 33 points. Danville-New London had 44 and Monticello was a distant third with 122. Tipton's Ty Nichols was fourth, Troy Butler sixth, Cody Bohlmann eighth and freshman Maxon Fogg 12th.
Northeast's Carter Jargo qualified for state with a ninth-place finish in 17:22.
The Tipton girls finished as runners-up in the 12-team meet. Third-ranked Monticello took the crown with 49 points, followed by No. 4 Tipton (84) and No. 10 Dyersville Beckman (87).
Alivia Edens led the Tigers with a seventh-place finish in 20:45. Rebecca Hinderaker was 11th.
Northeast's Cenady Soenksen and Wilton's Charlotte Brown earned state berths with fifth and sixth place finishes, respectively. Soenksen crossed in 20:40 and Brown in 20:44.
Union Community's Ellie Rathe blitzed the field by more than a minute, finishing in 19:01.
Blount cruises to state berth: Clinton Prince of Peace's Marcus Blount didn't leave any doubt about earning his spot at the state tournament Thursday, taking second at the Class 1A Cascade qualifier.
Blount's time of 17:36.0 was only bested by Valley Lutheran's Isaac Natwig (17:08.4). The third-place runner was more than a half-minute behind Blount.
Prince of Peace finished eighth in the team standings as Valley Lutheran and Western Dubuque Cascade took the two team qualifying spots.
Also advancing was Easton Valley senior Aidan Gruver, whose 18:13.0 time was good enough for fifth.
Not as fortunate were Calamus-Wheatland's Riedesels as Jackson's 18:46.4 clocking left him three-tenths of a second out of the 10th and final individual qualifying spot. Logan finished in 18:58.9 to end up right behind Jackson in 12th.
Steines routs competition: Calamus-Wheatland freshman Noelle Steines logged a huge statement victory at Thursday's Class 1A state qualifier at Cascade.
Steines' time of 18:48.6 was nearly a minute and a half better than second-place Addison Grady of Hudson.
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco also earned a state spot as her 22:13.5 clocking was good enough for ninth place.
Hudson and North Tama took the two team qualifying spots.
Columbus advances to state: Led by a second-place finish from Freddy Vergara, the Columbus boys cross country team took the second team qualifying spot at Thursday's Class 1A Regina state qualifier at the Iowa Kickers Soccer Club course.
Columbus only finished behind the hosts.
Vergara's 17:25.68 clocking was less than six seconds behind individual champ Aiden O'Neil. Isaac Acosta (18:17.27) finished sixth for Columbus and Damian Vergara (19:24.96) took 19th.
On the girls side, Ariana Vergara's 12th-place finish in 22:55.90 was the best result for Columbus, missing the final qualifying spot by about 15 seconds.
Volleyball
Central DeWitt reaches regional final: Led by 14 kills from Elaina Schroeder, Central DeWitt shrugged off a third-set loss to knock off Solon in their Class 4A regional semifinal matchup on Thursday.
Schroeder also tallied five blocks, four aces and 14 digs in the Sabers' 25-16, 25-10, 24-26, 25-23 win.
Allison Meadows dished out 23 assists and Taylor Veach added 11 to go with seven kills. Meadows also led the Sabers (17-12) with 20 digs.
Next up for Central DeWitt is MAC foe and No. 2 ranked North Scott in Tuesday's regional final in Eldridge. The Lancers swept the Sabers in each of their three meetings this season.
Clinton falls to top-ranked foe: Makayla Howard tallied 11 kills but it wasn't enough as the Clinton River Queens fell to Class 4A No. 1 Western Dubuque in Thursday's regional semifinal matchup.
Clinton ends its season at 13-19.
Jamie Greenwalt tallied 17 assists for Clinton, which also got a team-high 11 digs from Trinity Smith.
Muskies reach regional final: With a four-set win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson on its home court, Muscatine is headed to the Class 5A regional final round for the second consecutive season.
The J-Hawks took the third set but were over-matched by the Muskies’ stable of hitters as setter Ashlyn McGinnis dished out 42 assists in Muscatine's 27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17 victory at Muscatine High School in the Region 6 semifinal.
Hannah Jansen led the Muskies in kills (match-high 17) and digs (19). McGinnis logged another 16 digs.
McGinnis accounted for four of the six aces by the Muskies (15-17), including three in a row to open a 6-1 Muskie lead in the fourth set to quiet the Jefferson crowd after the J-Hawks (9-26) took the third set.
Meadow Freers (13) and Bree Seman (12) also reached double figures in kills for Muscatine.
Zaria Larsen led CR Jefferson in kills with a dozen.