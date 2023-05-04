Track & field

Tipton second at RVC: The Tipton High School boys' and girls' track and field teams each finished second place at the River Valley Conference meet Thursday held at Tipton City Park.

Anamosa edged Tipton for the top spot on the boys side, 97-90.

The Tigers' Clay Bohlmann picked up individual wins in the 1,600 and 3,200, and Tipton also took first in the distance medley and 3,200 relays.

Maquoketa's Tye Hardin had a big night. He anchored the victorious sprint medley relay, won the open 400 (51.18) and prevailed in the 200 (22.74).

On the girls side, Mid-Prairie finished with 128 points to Tipton's 81. Maquoketa took fourth with 74 points.

Tipton recorded wins in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays, Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco swept the two individual hurdle events, Northeast's Paige Holst won the 400 and Maquoketa's Taylor Wing ran 12.58 to take the 100.

Boys soccer

Pleasant Valley 1, Davenport North 0: Braden Simmons scored the only goal of the match as state-ranked PV remained a game behind league-leading Assumption following Thursday night's home win over Davenport North.

Central DeWitt 4, Clinton 3: Wyatt Penniston and Rylan Edwards each had a pair of goals as Central DeWitt knocked off Clinton in overtime on Thursday.

Penniston and Edwards have combined for 24 goals on the season.

Baseball

United Township 3, Galesburg 2 (10): United Township scratched across a run in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday evening to clip Galesburg in a Big 6 game in East Moline.

Senior Isaac Graf was 2-for-4 while junior Braedon King had a hit and drove in a run. The Panthers finished with six hits in the game.

King pitched two scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts to pick up the win. Coy Dettmer and Graf combined to pitch for the first innings for United Township and scattered four hits while striking out nine.

Softball

Rock Island 3, United Township 1: Rock Island freshman outfielder Danielle Leahy had a two-run double in the second inning and made a key defensive play in the fourth as the Rocks snapped United Township's six-game win streak.

Leahy caught a diving line drive to right in the fourth inning and then doubled a runner off first base to end the threat.

Rock Island improved to 11-8 overall and 7-5 in league play. UT is 14-8, 8-4.

Girls soccer

Dunlap 2, United Township 1: Dunlap scored two goals and made the lead hold up in a nonconference win over United Township on Thursday in Silvis.

After scoring four goals in a conference game Tuesday, Sofia Camarillo had a score in the second half for the Panthers (9-7, 3-5).