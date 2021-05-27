Prep report: Tipton's Ryan second after Day 1 at state golf meet

Boys golf

Ryan in second place: Tipton junior Bob Ryan posted a 4-over par 76 Thursday in the opening round of the Iowa Class 2A state tournament at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

Ryan, medalist at the sectional and district meets earlier this month, is in a tie for second place and three strokes off the lead of Boyden-Hull's Drew Van Roekel.

Ryan had three birdies, seven bogeys and eight pars in his round. Two of his birdies came at par-3s along with a birdie at the par-5 18th. The 76 matches his low round of the season.

The final round of the tournament is scheduled Friday morning.

In Class 1A, North Cedar shot a 375 total and is ninth place at Westwood Golf Club in Newton. AGWSR is the overnight leader with a 333.

Freshman Jaydon Nabb led the Knights with an 80, which is tied for sixth place.

Baseball

Galesburg 4-3, Geneseo 2-0: The Galesburg Silver Streaks locked up the outright Western Big 6 Conference baseball title on Thursday by sweeping Geneseo in a doubleheader at Jim Sundberg Field.