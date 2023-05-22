Boys golf

Rockow, Sorgenfrey in top-five at state: Tipton's Tristin Sorgenfrey is in the drivers seat for a state medal, firing a 2-over 73 after the opening round of the Iowa Class 2A state meet held at Coldwater Links in Ames.

Durant's Collier Rockow fired a 4-over par 75 to be in a tied for fourth logjam with 10 others heading into Tuesday's final 18 holes. Grundy Center's Judd Jirovsky carded an 8-under 63 to lead by eight shots.

No one else broke even.

Sorgenfrey started his day with three bogeys on three Par-4s, then recorded a birdie on the Par-4 18th for an in of 37 on the back-nine. He played the front at even, firing two birdies and two bogeys.

Rockow started on the back-nine and opened with three bogeys on a pair of Par-3s and a Par-4. He rebounded with a birdie on the Par-4 17th, one of only two others to birdie that hole on the day.

He played the front-nine also at 2-over, with a birdie on No. 3 sandwiched between a double bogey on No. 1 and a bogey on No. 4. He closed his round with five consecutive pars.

At the Class 1A tournament held at Ames Golf and Country Club, Wapello sits in sixth out of 10 teams in the standings with a 340, but there isn't much separation.

CAM-Anita leads after the first day with a 340, but every team is within 12 shots of first.

Casey Short paced the Indians with a plus-11 82 as his card featured three double bogeys, five bogeys and 10 pars to sit in a tie for 14th on the individual leaderboard. Zach Harbison and Cooper Garrison shot a plus-14 and are tied for 25th.

Dawson Tipps rounded out Wapello's low-four with a plus-17 88. Second round play in 1A and 2A will begin at 9 a.m. off both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.

Boys soccer

Iowa City Regina 5, Tipton 0: The Regals grabbed a 2-0 halftime advantage on their way to a shutout of the Tigers in an Iowa 1A substate semifinal in Iowa City.

Dyersville Beckman 3, Clinton Prince of Peace 1: The Blazers ended an 11-9 season for Prince of Peace with an Iowa 1A substate semifinal victory in Dyersville.

Mediapolis 1, Columbus 0: Lance Ludens took a feed from Carl Hines to score the only goal the Bulldogs needed to win an Iowa 1A state semifinal match-up with the Wildcats.

West Liberty 10, Danville 0: The Comets moved to 15-2 on the season, earning a spot in an Iowa 1A substate final at home Wednesday with a 10-0 shutout of the Bears.

Josh Zeman scored the first two of his three goals to help West Liberty to a 5-0 halftime advantage, securing a spot in substate finale against Mediapolis.

North Scott 10, Waterloo East 0: The Lancers raced to a 9-0 lead by halftime of their Iowa 3A substate semifinal in Marion, which also advanced to a substate final with a 9-0 victory over Western Dubuque.

The teams will meet for a state tourney berth at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Marion.

Iowa City West 6, Davenport North 0: Daniel Fuentas and Michael Nelson each scored two first-half goal to help the Trojans open a 5-0 halftime line on their way to a shutout of the Wildcats in an Iowa 4A substate semifinals in Iowa City.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, Davenport Central 0: A pair of first-half goals provided the Cougars with a margin that sent them on the way to an Iowa 4A substate semifinal shutout of the Blue Devils in Cedar Rapids.