Prep report: Top-ranked PV edges No. 3 Johnston

Baseball

Pleasant Valley 2, Johnston 1: In a battle of the state's top-three ranked teams, Pleasant Valley got the final say Friday night in Johnston.

PV's Matthew Meyer homered to tie the game in the top half of the seventh and Ike Swanson scored on a wild pitch later in the inning as top-ranked PV moved to 29-2 with a win over third-ranked Johnston.

Swanson was hit by a pitch following Meyer's homer. He stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw before the wild pitch.

The Spartans' Seth Clausen pitched five innings and struck out eight. Alex Clemons, who picked up the win in relief, fanned six and didn't allow a hit over the final two innings.

Softball

Northeast 11, Cascade 4: The Class 2A 12th-ranked Northeast softball team is peaking at the right time.

Thanks to a three-run first and three-run second, Northeast moved a step closer to a return trip to the state tournament with a regional semifinal win over Cascade on Friday afternoon in Goose Lake.

Winners of 11 straight, Northeast (26-13) takes on top-ranked Wilton (27-3) in a regional final Monday night in Wilton.