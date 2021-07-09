Prep report: Top-ranked PV edges No. 3 Johnston

Baseball
Pleasant Valley 2, Johnston 1: In a battle of the state's top-three ranked teams, Pleasant Valley got the final say Friday night in Johnston.
PV's Matthew Meyer homered to tie the game in the top half of the seventh and Ike Swanson scored on a wild pitch later in the inning as top-ranked PV moved to 29-2 with a win over third-ranked Johnston.
Swanson was hit by a pitch following Meyer's homer. He stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw before the wild pitch.
The Spartans' Seth Clausen pitched five innings and struck out eight. Alex Clemons, who picked up the win in relief, fanned six and didn't allow a hit over the final two innings.
Softball
Northeast 11, Cascade 4: The Class 2A 12th-ranked Northeast softball team is peaking at the right time.
Thanks to a three-run first and three-run second, Northeast moved a step closer to a return trip to the state tournament with a regional semifinal win over Cascade on Friday afternoon in Goose Lake.
Winners of 11 straight, Northeast (26-13) takes on top-ranked Wilton (27-3) in a regional final Monday night in Wilton.
Alexis Ehlers led the Rebels' 14-hit attack, going 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. Neveah Hildebrandt and Jeorgia Neumann each had two hits for Northeast and Brynnlin Kroymann knocked in two runs.
Northeast pitcher Haleigh Banowetz surrendered 13 hits in going the distance, but Cascade left eight on base.
Claudia Noonan was 4-for-4 to pace Cascade.
West Liberty 6, Knoxville 2: The Class 3A eighth-ranked West Liberty softball team is one step from the state tournament.
West Liberty, which hosted the regional semifinal game, led Knoxville 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth when the game was stopped because of weather. With West Liberty leading and Knoxville having five at-bats, it was deemed an official game.
The Comets (22-7) will host Davis County, a 2-1 winner over fourth-ranked West Burlington/Notre Dame, in the regional final Monday night.
Sophomore Kylie Struck homered for West Liberty, which jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the opening inning. After Knoxville scored in the second, West Liberty responded with a run off a passed ball.
West Liberty opened the game up with a three-run fifth before weather intervened.
Louisa-Muscatine, Regina suspended: Third-ranked L-M and Iowa City Regina had its Class 2A regional semifinal suspended in the fifth inning Friday because of weather. The game was tied at 5.
The teams will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday in Letts.