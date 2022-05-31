PREP REPORT: Tuesday's MAC baseball and softball action

Baseball

Bettendorf takes pair: Two six-run innings in the opener and six runs early in the nightcap led the Bettendorf Bulldogs to a sweep of Muscatine in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference-opening twinbill at Tom Bruner Field.

Six-run innings in the fourth and fifth allowed the Bulldogs to pull away from hosting Muscatine 14-4 in the opener. The Bulldogs rode that to an 8-3 nightcap victory, scoring six runs in the first three innings to take a lead they never lost.

PV takes opener: The Pleasant Valley High School baseball team broke out the offense in the opener of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference twinbill, rolling to a 17-2 victory over hosting Clinton at the Durgin Baseball and Softball Complex in Clinton.

No final score was reported for Game 2.

Assumption sweeps Sabers: Davenport Assumption High School starting pitchers Chance Dryer and Noah Mack did their part in helping the Knights hand hosting Central DeWitt 13-2 and 8-2 setbacks in their Mississippi Athletic Conference-opening twinbill Tuesday evening.

In the opener, the Knights knocked out 12 hits and took advantage of five Sabers errors in rolling to the win. Assumption scored in five of its six at-bats in the contest shortened to six innings by the mercy rule.

Chance Dryer, Noah Mack and J.J. Stratman all had two hits to lead the offense with Stratman, Justin Saskowski, Max Stein and Jay Costello each driving in two runs.

Central DeWitt jumped on Mack to start Game 2, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. However, Mack settled in and Michael Ray did much of the heavy lifting on offense, driving in five runs to go with Costello’s two RBIs. Mack checked the Sabers on five hits in the contest as the Knights moved to 6-3, 2-0 MAC.

Central-North postponed: The Mississippi Athletic Conference-opening twinbill between Davenport city rivals Central and North scheduled for Tuesday was postponed because of the weather. No makeup date was announced.

Softball

Muscatine sweeps Pleasant Valley: In a battle of teams picked to finish in the top four of the Mississippi Athletic Conference race by league coaches, the Muscatine Muskies swept Pleasant Valley Tuesday evening in their league-opening twinbill at Kent-Stein Park.

Muscatine won the opener 3-0 and ran away with a 10-2 victory in the nightcap.

Muscatine pitchers held the Spartans in check in the pair as the 4-0, 2-0 MAC Muskies ran their win streak to six over PV (0-2, 0-2 MAC).

The hosts, ranked No. 4 in the first Class 5A state poll, needed three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out the opener. The nightcap against the 10th-ranked Spartans wasn’t nearly as close as the hosts opened a 7-0 lead after two innings and added single runs in the next three innings for a 10-1 lead after 5.

Postponed: A pair of Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheaders scheduled for Tuesday were postponed because of inclement weather. Davenport rivals Assumption and West had their twinbill postponed. Also wiped off the board was the Davenport Central at Bettendorf doubleheader.

