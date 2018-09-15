Wahlert edges Wilton for title: In a field with five state-ranked teams, the smallest school in the tournament almost came away with the championship.
Class 4A fourth-ranked Dubuque Wahlert nipped 2A 14th-ranked Wilton in the final match of the Clinton River Queen Invitational on Saturday.
Wilton, which came into the tournament undefeated, beat 3A fourth-ranked Davenport Assumption, Central DeWitt and Davenport North in pool play. In the semifinals, the Beavers clipped 4A 11th-ranked Clinton, 25-18, 25-22.
After splitting the first two sets with Wahlert in the final, the Beavers dropped the third set, 15-13. Wilton (19-1) plays 3A second-ranked Tipton on Tuesday.
Camanche knocked off Assumption in the quarterfinals before bowing out to Wahlert. Clinton, led by 25 kills from Grace Tubbs and 76 assists from Brooke Mulholland, finished 3-0 in pool play and beat Davenport Central in the quarterfinals.
Bulldogs take Little Hawk Invite: The Bettendorf girls swimming team clipped Ankeny for the team title Saturday at the eight-team Iowa City High Little Hawk Invitational.
Powered by wins from Sami Roemer (100 backstroke), Megan Greenley (100 freestyle) and the 200 medley relay, Bettendorf amassed 420 points to beat Ankeny by 11 points. Roemer, Lauren Tumey, Alexis Beine and Greenley teamed for the medley win in 1 minute, 49.98 seconds.
Bettendorf sealed the win with second-, third- and fourth-place finishes in the 100 breaststroke.