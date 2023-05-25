Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MUSCATINE — There has been one constant surrounding West Liberty High School's boys soccer team.

No matter the roster or starting lineup, the Comets always seem a way to pile up a lot of goals and qualify for the Class 1A state tournament.

Wednesday was no different.

The fifth-ranked Comets posted a 5-0 shutout victory over Mediapolis at the Muscatine Soccer Complex to reach their third straight state tournament appearance at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.

West Liberty will take a 15-2 record as the three seed in the eight-team bracket and face sixth-seeded Iowa City Regina at 10:20 a.m. next Tuesday morning.

It was a fast start for the Comets as they put three goals in the back of the net in the opening half for a comfortable lead, then tacked on two more in the final 40 minutes to stake their spot at state.

No stats for West Liberty were reported online.

Softball

Washington (Iowa) 10, Columbus 6: The Demons pieced together a rally with four runs in the bottom of the fourth to clip the Wildcats on Wednesday night in a non-conference matchup.

After Washington struck first in the bottom of the first, Columbus plated four runs in the third for a multi-run advantage. The Demons crept closer with two in the third then led from the fourth frame on.

Lily Coil went 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs batted in while Sera Vela notched two hits for Columbus.

Baseball

West Liberty 10, New London 0: Six runs in the bottom of the second plus a seven-strikeout performance from Tyler Jones, the Comets blanked the Tigers in a Wednesday non-conference match.

Jones allowed just two hits in a full five innings on the mound and needed 64 pitches to get through New London's offense in the game. He also drove in two runs, as did Tytan Griffith.

West Liberty added three runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early. Colin Cassady, Ryan Cassady and Drake Collins combined to cross home plate seven times.