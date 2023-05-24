Boys soccer

West Liberty 5, Mediapolis 0: The Comets claimed their third straight berth to the Iowa Class 1A state tournament with a convincing shutout over the Bulldogs on Wednesday night in Muscatine.

Three goals in the opening half gave West Liberty a comfortable cushion, then it added two more in the second half. No stats for the Comets were published online.

Marion 3, North Scott 0: The Wolves remained perfect on the season with an Iowa Class 3A substate final shutout over the Lancers on Wednesday night at home.

North Scott kept the game scoreless through the opening 20 minutes of the first half, but Marion was able to tally a goal to take a lead then it added two more in the final 40 minutes.

Baseball

Plainfield South 8, Moline 3: Seven errors doomed the Maroons as they suffered a sunning Class 4A regional semifinal upset to the Cougars on Wednesday night.

Plainfield South started off with two runs in the top of the first, then tallied four more in the third. Moline had attempted a rally with one run in the second and two in the third, but it wasn't enough.

The Maroons were held to six hits on the night and left 10 runners on base.

Galesburg 7, Geneseo 2: The second-seeded Maple Leafs were stunned at Stone Field by their Western Big 6 rival in a Class 3A regional semifinal on Wednesday night.

No stats or score by innings were reported online for Geneseo.

Dakota 7, Fulton 6: The Steamers nearly erased a six-run deficit, but they couldn't come all the way back in their Class 1A sectional semifinal setback against the Indians on Wednesday night.

Fulton tied the game at one with a fourth inning run, then Dakota broke it with two runs in the fifth and it busted the game open with a four-run seventh. The Steamers responded with five in the bottom half to almost rally.

Fulton's batters struck out 14 times and five of the six runs scored were unearned. Only three players notched a hit for the Steamers.

Heyworth 4, Annawan-Wethersfield 3 (9 inn.): The Titans dropped a Class 1A sectional semifinal heartbreaker to the Hornets on Wednesday night in Bloomington.

No stats or score by innings were reported online for A-W.

Sherrard 5, Macomb 3: A sixth-inning rally from the Tigers secured them a Class 2A sectional semifinal victory on Wednesday night in Knoxville. They will face either Hall or Cuba on Saturday morning.

The Bombers grabbed an early 3-0 lead with two runs in the third and another in the fourth. Sherrard began its comeback with a run in the fourth and it added an insurance tally in the seventh.

Aiden Terronez struck out nine in a complete game victory for Sherrard. Aiden Switzer, Broc DeHamer and Holland Anderson all notched a hit and an RBI.

Softball

Tremont 2, Riverdale 1 (9 inn.): The Turks plated the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth to give them a Class 2A sectional semifinal triumph over the Rams on Wednesday night.

Riverdale took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third, then Tremont squared the game with a run in the sixth. The Turks game-winning run sends them to face Rockridge in the sectional final.

Katie Cox registered two hits for the Rams while Breckin DeLaRosa drove in the lone run.

Biggsville West Central 1, Morrison 0: The Fillies were on the wrong end of a one-run decision in the Class 1A sectional semifinal at St. Bede on Wednesday night.

Shelby Bowman's solo home run in the sixth inning was the difference in lifting West Central to the sectional final. No stats were reported online for Morrison.