Prep report: West, North split in baseball

Baseball

West, North split: Davenport West’s late rally in Game 1 of Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball twinbill couldn’t salvage a win out of that game, but it may have served as the impetus for a 14-3 victory in the nightcap as city rivals West and North split the conference gathering.

North took the opener 6-5 after building a big enough lead to hold off the Falcons, who scored twice in the top of the seventh.

Nolan Slyter and Eli Hinton each drove in two runs for the Wildcats in the opener. Hinton and Coy Baumer each had two of North’s eight hits. Caden Schaeffer led West’s seven-hit attack with a pair of knocks and he was among five players each with an RBI.

River Kings sweep Blue Devils: Home runs were a big part of Clinton’s 11-3, 5-3 sweep of Davenport Central in Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball action Thursday evening at Brady Street Stadium.

In the opener, Jai Jensen’s two-run homer in the first sparked the 4-4 River Kings’ solid start. Winning pitcher Seth Dotterweich went six innings.

Logan Mulholland hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the 7th in the nightcap before Lucas Weiner drove in an insurance run and made a winner of junior pitcher Addison Binnie, who notched his second victory of the season.

Central dropped to 3-7 after dropping both games.

Central DeWitt sweeps Muscatine: The hosting Central DeWitt Sabers scored a come-from-behind 10-5 victory in the opener of Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader before putting away the visiting Muskies 12-2 in 5 innings in the nightcap.

Trailing 5-2 in the opener, the Sabers (3-5, 2-2 MAC) came through with a seven-run fifth-inning uprising to turn their fortunes in that game. Jacob Maher was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in that game while Muscatine’s Jaime Martinez was 2-3 with an RBI.

In the nightcap, Tyson Dunne was 3-for-3 with two triples and four runs scored to spark the Sabers. Kyle Bixby was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI.

Softball

PV takes two from North: Pleasant Valley wasn't exactly fast starters in Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep of hosting Davenport North. PV battled back to win the opener 15-8 with 13 runs in its final four at-bats. The Spartans then recorded an 11-1 nightcap victory in six innings, scoring all 11 in their final three plate appearances.

In the nightcap, freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Merkel threw a three-hitter for the Spartans, who moved to 2-2 overall and in MAC action. She also drove in two runs to help her own cause as did junior Katelyn Kiefer.

An eight-run third inning gave the Wildcats an 8-2 lead in the opener, but the Spartans answered with crooked numbers in the fifth (3), sixth (5) and seventh (4) innings. PV pounded out 16 hits and took advantage of three North miscues to log the victory.

Sophomore Mary Paige Withers had four of PV’s hits in the opener and Kiefer three more as she also drove in three runs. Merkel drove in four to help make a winner of sophomore pitcher Miah Townsend.

Lancers sweep Wildcats: After opening Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference softball twinbill with a 7-0 victory over Davenport Central, the hosting North Scott Lancers held on for a 4-3 nail-biter in the nightcap despite committing five errors.

Junior Maddy McDermott’s pitching was the story of the opener as she checked the Blue Devils on two hits and struck out 14 while not issuing a walk. Junior Carley Bredar had three of North Scott’s eight hits and drove in three runs.

In the nightcap, eighth-grader Adalynn Johnson and Rylie Robertson had two hits each in leading the Lancers’ eight-hit attack. Robertson had one of the winners' three RBI in the contest.

Sophomore Bianca Shorter homered as part of her two-hit game in which she drove in two. Central had seven hits in Game 2.

Bettendorf makes quick work of Sabers: Bettendorf needed only 11 innings to record a MAC sweep of Central DeWitt, winning both by the mercy rule. The Bulldogs took the opener 11-1 in five innings and the nightcap 13-1 in six innings over the hosts.

In the opener, the Bulldogs scored in four of their five at-bats, capping the game with a four-run fifth.

Bettendorf put away the nightcap with a six-run sixth inning. That augmented a five-run second frame. Bettendorf freshman Brooklyn Teerlinck had two homers, two doubles and a single in the sweep.

