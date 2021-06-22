Prep report: Western Dubuque edges West

Freshman Maddox Sullivan had two hits, two runs and an RBI for Central in the nightcap. The Blue Devils (9-10, 2-8) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a one-run deficit to pull out the win.

Muscatine 8, Bettendorf 6: After a 17-run explosion in the first game of Monday night's conference doubleheader, Muscatine rallied from an early four-run deficit to beat Bettendorf and complete the sweep.

Noah Yahn was 2-for-5 and Dawson Toborg drove in a pair of runs for the Muskies, who received three shutout innings from Josh Dieckmann in relief.

Muscatine (14-6, 7-3) has won five straight and eight of its last nine.

Softball

Assumption 13, Camanche 0: Sparked by a four-run first and nine-run third, Class 3A top-ranked Assumption clobbered Camanche on Tuesday night.

Bella Nigey and Catherine Roe smacked home runs and each drove in three runs for the Knights, who had six extra-base hits in the game.

Nigey struck out five in two innings of work to get the win. Assumption (22-2) returns home to play Burlington in a doubleheader Wednesday.

LATE MONDAY