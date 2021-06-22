Prep report: Western Dubuque edges West

Baseball
Western Dubuque 2, Davenport West 1: Alec Shipley and Nate Hagedorn limited Western Dubuque to only three hits Tuesday night, but West couldn't muster enough offense for a second straight night in a home non-league loss.
After scoring just two runs and striking out 22 times in Monday night's doubleheader to North Scott, Class 4A 10th-ranked West produced only one run and five hits against Western Dubuque's Garrett Baumhover.
The Bobcats scratched across a run in the second and another in the third.
Justin Saskowski provided the only offense for the Falcons (15-5) with a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Davenport North 7, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3: Jaydon Noreiga was 4-for-4 with three RBIs as North rebounded from a twinbill sweep with a home non-conference win Tuesday.
The Wildcats built a 5-0 lead after three innings to get their eighth win of the season.
LATE MONDAY
Davenport Central 7-8, Davenport North 6-5: Central picked up its first two league wins of the season Monday night with a sweep over city rival North.
Cade Amato was 4-for-4 while Jacob Smith was 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs in the opener for the Blue Devils.
Freshman Maddox Sullivan had two hits, two runs and an RBI for Central in the nightcap. The Blue Devils (9-10, 2-8) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a one-run deficit to pull out the win.
Muscatine 8, Bettendorf 6: After a 17-run explosion in the first game of Monday night's conference doubleheader, Muscatine rallied from an early four-run deficit to beat Bettendorf and complete the sweep.
Noah Yahn was 2-for-5 and Dawson Toborg drove in a pair of runs for the Muskies, who received three shutout innings from Josh Dieckmann in relief.
Muscatine (14-6, 7-3) has won five straight and eight of its last nine.
Softball
Assumption 13, Camanche 0: Sparked by a four-run first and nine-run third, Class 3A top-ranked Assumption clobbered Camanche on Tuesday night.
Bella Nigey and Catherine Roe smacked home runs and each drove in three runs for the Knights, who had six extra-base hits in the game.
Nigey struck out five in two innings of work to get the win. Assumption (22-2) returns home to play Burlington in a doubleheader Wednesday.
LATE MONDAY
Bettendorf 4-1, Muscatine 3-9: Bettendorf took the opening game from second-ranked Muscatine on Monday, but the Muskies responded with a quick start in the nightcap to salvage a conference split.
In the Bettendorf (14-8, 7-1 MAC) win, the top four hitters in the Bulldog lineup produced the lion’s share of the offense.
Senior Sophia DelVecchio drove in two with a base hit as part of the Bulldogs’ three-run fifth that proved to be the difference. Brooklyn Teerlinck drove in the other Bettendorf run in the frame as Bre Caffery, Ellie Erpelding and Brooke Magistrelli crossed the plate.
Caffery, a sophomore outfielder, went 3-for-3 out of the leadoff spot for Bettendorf in Game 1.
Muscatine pitcher Maura Chalupa silenced Bettendorf in Game 2. Rylie Moss ended Game 2 4-for-4, leading off the bottom of the first with a triple and run scored. She would score two more runs in the second game.
Avarie Eagle homered for the Muskies (20-3, 9-3) in the nightcap.