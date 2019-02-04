There’s basketball games where the shots just aren’t falling. Sometimes there's a team that just can't miss. When that happens, the results aren’t pretty.
That’s essentially what happened to the Muscatine varsity boys on Monday night.
The last time these two teams played, Davenport North won by 12. So there was reason for the Muskies to be optimistic coming in. But any sense of optimism expired quickly in a 67-23 loss Monday night in Muscatine.
The first quarter ended with Muscatine down 20-6. And North was just getting started.
With a couple minutes remaining in the first quarter, Davenport North started a 29-0 run that lasted the entirety of the second period.
The Wildcats (7-8, 6-6 MAC) were led by Quincy Wiseman, who scored all of his game-high 18 in the first half.
There was plenty to go around for the Wildcats, though.
It wasn't just Wiseman, however, as North racked up 13 threes for the game.
Wiseman, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, came into the game averaging 10.3 points per game but had nine at the end of the first frame. All but one of his baskets came from 3 (and the one from inside the arc was a converted and-one.)
Muscatine, meanwhile, struggled to find any consistent offense. With every missed shot, confidence sunk and players became more hesitant to pull the trigger the next time down.
Sophomores Noah Yahn and Josh Dieckman led the Muskies (0-15, 0-12 MAC) in scoring, Yahn had 13 and Dieckman 6.
But the Muskies just couldn't match the firepower they were going up against. Yahn was the only Muscatine player to hit from three.
Muscatine will have a chance to put this one behind it in a hurry as it travel to Burlington tomorrow night.
— Ryan Timmerman, Muscatine Journal
Girls basketball
Assumption 86, Davenport West 33: Senior Allie Timmons poured in four of Assumption’s dozen 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points to pace the Knights in a rescheduled Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt Monday night at Assumption.
Sophomore Olivia Wardlow had 13 of her 17 points in the opening half for the Knights (10-8, 9-6 MAC). Assumption led on its senior night 18-9 after the opening quarter. The margin swelled to 24 points by halftime and to 40 by the conclusion of the third quarter. Lauren Herrig drained three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for Assumption.
Sophomore Nevaeh Thomas led West (0-19, 0-16) with 11 points. The Falcons showed significant progress since scoring only six points in the teams’ previous meeting in December.
Assumption travels to Clinton on Tuesday. West heads to Davenport North.
Bettendorf 47, Clinton 44: Ashley Fountain scored 17 points and Bettendorf held off a closing rush by Clinton.
The Bulldogs (14-4, 11-4 MAC) led through the contest and were up 40-31 going into the fourth quarter before the River Queens made things interesting in the final period.
Kylie Wroblewski added 11 points for Bettendorf.
Megan Gardner had 16 points and Molly Chapman 11 for Clinton (8-8, 6-8 MAC).
Wrestling
Long-time ref retires: Even before working last Saturday's Class 1A wrestling regionals at Sherrard, James Carnahan knew that would be the end of a long and distinguished career.
After 46 years as one of the area's top wrestling officials, the 63-year-old Davenport resident called it a day after the regional round.
Last Saturday marked the end of a career that saw Carnahan work countless regional and sectional meets as well as a combined 30 individual and dual team state tournaments. He also refereed NCAA Division III college meets from 1999 to 2008.
He was inducted into the Illinois Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2001 and in 2014, he was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame's Illinois chapter.