BOYS BASKETBALL

Pella Christian 68, Wilton 65 (OT): The Wilton Beavers had a shot to tie the game again late, but they ultimately fell short in Tuesday night’s Class 2A district final.

Caden Kirkman led Wilton (18-5) with 26 points and 16 boards. Tysen De Vries (22 points) and Aiden Stoltz (21) both had big games for Pella Christian in the win.

The game was tied at 58-all with over a minute left, but neither team scored again until overtime.

Marquette 76, Prince of Peace 56: Marquette came out on top at the Class 1A district final as three players scored in double figures.

Prince of Peace (17-6) was led by a game-high 23 points from Hakeal Powell. Marquette (21-3) hit seven 3-pointers as Evan Scott (12 points), Spencer Roeder (18), and Isaac Brinker (12) led the way offensively.

WRESTLING

Geneseo 44, Sycamore 23: The Maple Leafs punched their ticket to the Class 2A state dual meet at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington after winning nine matches to take the dual. Geneseo will face Mahomet-Seymour Friday at 5 p.m.

Geneseo dropped the first three matches of the dual before Tim Stohl earned a 10-1 major decision at 220 pounds. Geneseo went on to rattle off eight straight wins, starting with Tim Sebastian’s pin at 106 pounds. Also winning matches for the Leafs were Grady Hull (decision), Devan Hornback (fall), Bryce Bealer (decision), Malaki Jackson (fall), Zachary Montez (fall), Kye Weinzierl (major decision), and Josh Hock (by forfeit).

Yorkville 42, Riverdale 28: The Rams fell short of advancing to the Class 1A dual team state meet aftering winning six matches in the dual loss. Dean Wainwright opened the dual with a pin for Riverdale at 106 pounds, and the Rams got back-to-back wins at 138 and 145 when Brock Smith and Blake Smith both scored pins. Also coming out victorious for Riverdale were Collin Altensey (by decision), Alex Watson (major decision), and Zac Bradley (decision).