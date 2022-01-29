Prep report: Wilton claims RVC tournament title

Wrestling
Wilton claims RVC title: Wilton and West Liberty each had three individual champions at Saturday's River Valley Conference meet, but the Beavers had a little more depth to overtake the Comets for the team title, 177.5-163.
Brody Brisker (113 pounds), Jordan Dusenberry (120) and Owen Milder (138) won titles for the Beavers, who also had a runner-up finish from Kaden Shirk at 170.
West Liberty's Colin Cassady (106), Drake Collins (170) and Felipe Molina (182) captured championships. Collins scored a reversal with 17 seconds left to nip Shirk for the title, 7-6.
Durant's Ethan Gast (126), Camanche's Eric Kinkaid (145) and Tipton's Skyler Schmidt (160) were the other area individual champions.
Kinkaid, out for much of the season with an injury, pinned his way through the tournament.
Columbus/WMU second at SEISC: Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union wrestler Lane Scorpil remained unbeaten on the season with a championship at 120 pounds in Saturday's SEISC tournament.
Scorpil pinned CJ Davis of Burlington Notre Dame in 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the final. Teammate Russel Coil won a title for the Wildcats at 285 pounds.
Burlington Notre Dame captured the team title with 249.5 points, followed by Columbus (144) and Wapello (141.5).
Garret Dickey (126) took second to lead Wapello.
Boys basketball
Pleasant Valley 68, LaCrescent-Hokah (Minn.) 44: Connor Borbeck had a game-high 23 points while Ryan Dolphin and Joel Lawlor also scored in double figures as Class 4A second-ranked PV stayed unbeaten on the season.
Borbeck, just 1-for-8 from the field in Thursday's win over Davenport North, had nine field goals — three from beyond the arc.
The game, held at the Wisconsin Dells, was scheduled to be played earlier this month but was postponed until Saturday. Dolphin finished with 13 points and Lawlor had a dozen for the Spartans (15-0).
Orion 43, Alleman 39: In a season where Alleman has been on the wrong side of a lopsided scoreboard consistently, the Pioneers were as competitive as they have been all season in a four-point loss at the Eric Ottens Shootout in Fulton.
The loss dropped the Pioneers to 0-20 on the season.
Canton 49, Geneseo 48: Turner Plummer had 20 points and Kaden Otto chipped in 10 as Canton squeaked past host Geneseo on Saturday in a nonconference game.
Canton went on a 24-11 run over the final quarter-and-a-half, including four free throws from Otto, to record the win.
Geneseo (8-15) travels to Galesburg on Friday.
Girls basketball
Galesburg 57, United Township 40: Kiarra Kilgore led three players in double figures with 18 points as Galesburg rolled past United Township in a Western Big 6 Conference Saturday matinee.
Alexis Edgerson had a dozen points and Abby Lingafelter finished with 11 for the Silver Streaks (18-9, 6-5). Galesburg outscored UTHS (8-12, 4-7) by at least three points in each of the fourth quarters.
Tia Lewis paced the Panthers with a dozen points.