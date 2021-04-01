Prep report

FOOTBALL

Fulton 49, Riverdale 6: The Fulton Steamers used some big plays to roll to a big 49-6 Three Rivers Conference football victory over visiting Riverdale on Thursday.

The Steamers, ranked No. 6 in Class 1A, had five scoring plays of at least 15 yards.

It didn’t take the Steamers long to crack the scoreboard, either. Kyler Pesman scored on a 53-yard run just 13 seconds into the game. That opened a 28-point first-quarter scoring spree for the winners. Those first quarter scores also included a Pesman 27-yard TD catch from Connor Barnett. Pesman added a 15-yard scoring run after Ethan Rash scored on a 2-yard run.

Rash later added a 28-yard TD sprint.

Ryan Eads capped Fulton’s scoring with a 15-yard scoring run.

Gage Hugart scored Riverdale’s lone TD on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Orion 13, Monmouth-Roseville 8: It took the Orion High School football a bit to find the end zone, but it was worth the wait as the Chargers pulled of a 13-8 Three Rivers Athletic Conference football road victory over Monmouth-Roseville on Thursday at Sunny Lane Field.