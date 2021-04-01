Prep report

FOOTBALL
Fulton 49, Riverdale 6: The Fulton Steamers used some big plays to roll to a big 49-6 Three Rivers Conference football victory over visiting Riverdale on Thursday.
The Steamers, ranked No. 6 in Class 1A, had five scoring plays of at least 15 yards.
It didn’t take the Steamers long to crack the scoreboard, either. Kyler Pesman scored on a 53-yard run just 13 seconds into the game. That opened a 28-point first-quarter scoring spree for the winners. Those first quarter scores also included a Pesman 27-yard TD catch from Connor Barnett. Pesman added a 15-yard scoring run after Ethan Rash scored on a 2-yard run.
Rash later added a 28-yard TD sprint.
Ryan Eads capped Fulton’s scoring with a 15-yard scoring run.
Gage Hugart scored Riverdale’s lone TD on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Orion 13, Monmouth-Roseville 8: It took the Orion High School football a bit to find the end zone, but it was worth the wait as the Chargers pulled of a 13-8 Three Rivers Athletic Conference football road victory over Monmouth-Roseville on Thursday at Sunny Lane Field.
Cole Kratzburg gave Orion a 7-0 lead when he scored on a 36-yard run late in the third quarter and also kicked the point-after.
The hosts took an 8-7 lead early in the fourth, but the Chargers answered with a 19-yard Jared Mohr scoring strike to Quinn Hoftender with 4:14 left in regulation. The two-point conversion attempt failed.
Mercer County 36, United 20: The Mercer County Golden Eagles celebrated on senior night Thursday, topping visiting United in a Lincoln Trail Conference football game at George Pratt Memorial Field.
The Golden Eagles built on a 14-12 halftime lead and iced the game with a 99-yard scoring drive to end the game, putting up the final points at the final horn.
VOLLEYBALL
Galesburg tops UT: The United Township High School volleyball team dropped a tough three-set Western Big 6 Conference match to Galesburg Thursday evening. The Silver Streaks won the match 25-19, 20-25, 25-13.
Jade Hunter led the Panthers with seven kills and Allison Mirimanian added five. Jaz Sulser (25 digs) and Kyra Schumaker (33 digs) led the Panthers defensively.