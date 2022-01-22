Prep report

Boys bowling
Leafs season comes to an end: A standout season came to an end for the Geneseo High School boys bowling team after finishing 15th at the Hononegah Sectional on Saturday. The Leafs fell short of a 1,000 point game at Viking Lanes and tallied 5,096 pins after reaching the sectional as a team for the first time in program history.
Geneseo sophomore Landen Pruett led the Leafs with a 1,253 total to place tied for 18th, just 29 pins short of grabbing the seventh and final individual qualifying spot. Senior Leaf Matthew Krohn rolled a 1,205 to finish 32nd. Sterling Regional champion and junior Gabe Durnell bowled a 1,080 to finish 84th.
Erie senior Michael Miner bowled a 1,068 to place 88th and Rock Island sophomore Sean-Anthony Jackson (1,066) was 89th. No other locals finished inside the top 100.
Girls basketball
Loyola Academy 64, Moline 57: A seven-point third quarter doomed the Maroons during the first game of Saturday's Chicago vs. Quad-Cities Shootout in Geneseo.
Moline trailed by just three at halftime but saw the lead balloon to 10 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Five players scored at least eight points for a balanced Moline offense as Bella Smith led the way with 15 points, including hitting three second-half 3-pointers.
Kadence Tatum scored 11 for Moline and Halen Hotchkiss chipped in nine.
Angelina Giordano led Loyola with 23 points.
Geneseo 69, Chicago St. Ignatius 53: Geneseo kept its unbeaten season going Saturday.
The Leafs built a 10-point halftime lead and held on to beat Chicago St. Ignatius in the Chicago vs. Quad-Cities Shootout.