PREP REPORT

Baseball

Normal Comm. 10, UTHS 4: Mistakes and a lack of hitting were costly as the United Township High School baseball team dropped a 10-4 home non-conference decision to Normal Community on Wednesday evening.

The Panthers briefly led the game early but had just three hits and committed multiple errors on senior night.

UT senior Nate Kistner had two of those hits, finishing 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.

The Panthers (8-7) drew six walks, but got off on the wrong foot in the first inning and committed six errors. The Ironmen (10-13) took advantage of two errors in the first inning to lead 1-0.

“We kicked the ball around a little bit in the infield early and bad throws across the infield,” UT coach Michael Meyers said. “Just didn’t get enough bats on balls at the plate. It was kind of a tough day that way.”

NCHS scored four runs (three earned) against UT starting pitcher Jack Risius, who went three innings with two strikeouts, two walks and five hits allowed in taking the loss.

UT took the lead in the second inning thanks to three walks and a hit batsmen, but the Ironmen regained the lead and never looked back after a three-run third inning.

NCHS had 10 hits, led by a 4-for-4 outing by Zander Morrison, who had two RBIs.

Starter Kellen Hershberger made 10 outs before Ethan Eberle finished on the mound for NCHS. The two combined for 10 strikeouts and allowed just one earned run.

Meyers said getting down early has been an issue this season. The Panthers kept things in reach most of the game until NCHS scored four runs in the seventh against Landen Farnsworth to put the game out of reach.

“They kept adding on,” Meyers said, “and we kind of petered out.”

Meyers said the lineup was shuffled around a bit with it being senior night. It ended up just not being their day on the field.

“I liked our approach for most of the game until late in the game,” Meyers said. “That lefty they brought in was a pretty tough pitcher. We haven’t seen too many lefties like that, but when we did get on base we did a good job of trying to get as many bases as we could."

Another timely hit or two would have made a big difference as the Panthers left the bases loaded twice in the loss.

“The big thing," Meyers said, "is getting those runs across the board when we have the opportunities.”

Erie-Prophetstown 7, Geneseo 3: The Erie-Prophetstown Panthers scored in each of the first four innings to build a nice lead en route to a 7-3 nonconference victory over Geneseo Wednesday evening at Richmond Hill Park in Geneseo.

The victorious Panthers out-hit the Maple Leafs 11-7 and were able to cover two miscues in the victory. Kolby Franks led E-P with three hits, while Connor Sibley and Tucker VanDeWostine each had two. All three drove in two runs.

Nathan Clementz and Thomas Henson each had two hits for the Maple Leafs with Henson driving in a pair of runs.

Softball

Moline 7, Orion 6: The Moline Maroons squandered a nice start to Wednesday’s nonconference softball game but rallied for a run in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 7-6 victory over the Orion Chargers at Bob Seitz Field.

Kayla Collins was the winning pitcher in relief of Kayley Reynolds. Five Maroons drove in runs to help offset a five-run Orion sixth inning that knotted the score at 6.

Girls golf

PV wins again: The location was different but the final results were the same as the Pleasant Valley High School girls golf team added another team title to its resume on Wednesday as Bettendorf’s Shannyn Vogler captured another individual one.

The Spartans shot a team score of 325 to win the nine-team Davenport West Falcon Invitational at Emeis Golf Course with Vogler shooting a 4-under 70 to win individual medalist honors. Those were the same finishes for each on Tuesday at the Linn-Mar Invitational.

Maura Peters also carded an under-par round, shooting 73, to lead the Spartans with the only other individual score in the 70s.

— Staff report

