Wrestling
Muscatine, Louisa-Muscatine fall to Central DeWitt: Both the Muskies and the Falcons dropped duals with Central DeWitt at a triangular Thursday.
The Muscatine dual against Louisa-Muscatine did not finish by presstime.
Muscatine lost to Central DeWitt 49-27, despite getting pins from Cedric Castillo at 160 pounds, Brennan Broders at 182 pounds, Dalton Sell at 195 pounds and Shane Mathias at 220 pounds.
Louisa-Muscatine fell by a similar score, 49-30. The Falcons got pins from Cody Calvelage at 132, Tyler Hansen at 145, Hayden Cavelage at 152 and Max Mashek at 170.
Wilton wins pair: The Beavers grabbed wins over Northeast and North Cedar at a triangular on Thursday.
Colton Cruse (132 pounds) picked up a pin in the 35-27 win over North Cedar, and Trey Sulzberger (145) and Zach Rubendall (285) got pins in the 54-18 win over Northeast.
Columbus/Winfield Mount Union falls: Luis Guerrero (220), Tucker Bright (132) and Jarod Kadel (138) all earned pins against Mount Pleasant on Thursday, but they provided the only bright spots in a 55-18 Columbus/Winfield Mount Union loss.
Durant drops three: The Wildcats dropped all three of their duals at a quadrangular in Anamosa on Thursday.
The hosts defeated Durant 63-13, Camanche topped the Wildcats 72-12 and Monticello beat them 48-22.
Ethan Gast at 113 pounds, Kenny Salemi at 132 pounds and Nathan Moomey at 126 pounds all picked up two wins on the night.
West Liberty dominates in wins over Regina, Cascade: West Liberty earned more than 60 points in victories over Regina and Cascade at a quadrangular Thursday.
West Liberty also beat Bellevue, but further results of that match were not available.
Against Cascade, West Liberty dominated the middle weights, getting pins at 138-170 pounds to go along with six forfeit wins in the 66-18 victory.
West Liberty also got six pins in its 63-6 victory over Regina.
Talen Dengler (138), Will Esmoil (145), Coy Ruess (152) and Austin Beaver (160) earned pins in both matches.