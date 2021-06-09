Prep report

Softball
Rockridge 4, Tremont 3: After snuffing out a potential big inning by Tremont in the top of the seventh inning, Rockridge No. 9 hitter Taylor Sedam singled in the winning run in the completion of a suspended game in the Class 2A sectional semifinals.
With courtesy runner Billie Dieterich on second base, Sedam took two strikes and a ball from Tremont pitcher Paige McAllister. A couple of foul balls later, she dropped a single into shallow right field to score Dieterich with the winner and send Rockridge (25-0) into Thursday's sectional finals.
The No. 1-ranked Rockets now face No. 3 Stanford Olympia (20-3) in the championship game.
To start the Rockets' winning rally, junior catcher Bailah Bognar belted a lead-off base hit and moved to second on an error, with Dieterich coming in to run for her. McAllister (15-2) got the next two outs, but could not shut the door on Sedam.
Before the game was suspended on Tuesday due to heavy rain, Rockridge found itself down 3-1 early after a two-run, second-inning home run by Tremont catcher Jenna Getz. The Turks (15-3) maintained that lead until bottom of the fifth, when Payton Brown scored on a wild pitch and Bognar singled in Olivia Drish just prior to play being stopped.
Baseball
A-W 5, Delavan 3: Eli Merrick delivered his second walk-off hit of the postseason, crushing a 2-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Annawan-Wethersfield the victory in a Class 1A sectional semifinal at Howes Park.
Merrick’s ball rattled off the top of the fence in left-center and while Dillon Horrie scored the deciding run after reaching on a one-out walk, Merrick didn’t stop running until Annawan-Wethersfield had securely earned its spot in Friday’s sectional championship game.
Delavan forced Annawan-Wethersfield to earn its victory, scoring all three of its runs in the top of the first inning.
The Panthers also collected all three of their hits while taking that early lead.
Horrie took over on the mound for the Titans in the top of the second and did not allow a hit the rest of the game, striking out seven batters including all three he faced in the sixth inning after working out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.
A-W (14-7) will play for its first sectional title on Friday at Glassford Illini Bluffs (11-6), which advanced with a 2-1 win Wednesday over ROWVA-Williamsfield.