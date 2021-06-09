Prep report

A-W 5, Delavan 3: Eli Merrick delivered his second walk-off hit of the postseason, crushing a 2-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Annawan-Wethersfield the victory in a Class 1A sectional semifinal at Howes Park.

Merrick’s ball rattled off the top of the fence in left-center and while Dillon Horrie scored the deciding run after reaching on a one-out walk, Merrick didn’t stop running until Annawan-Wethersfield had securely earned its spot in Friday’s sectional championship game.

Delavan forced Annawan-Wethersfield to earn its victory, scoring all three of its runs in the top of the first inning.

The Panthers also collected all three of their hits while taking that early lead.

Horrie took over on the mound for the Titans in the top of the second and did not allow a hit the rest of the game, striking out seven batters including all three he faced in the sixth inning after working out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.

A-W (14-7) will play for its first sectional title on Friday at Glassford Illini Bluffs (11-6), which advanced with a 2-1 win Wednesday over ROWVA-Williamsfield.

