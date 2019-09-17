Boys soccer
Moline 8, Alleman 0: The Moline and Alleman boys soccer teams both went into action Tuesday night winless in the Western Big Six, but it was Blake Bastian and the Maroons' defense that prevailed against the Pioneers.
Bastian found the back of the net five times in the first half at the Alleman Sports Complex, with assists from Jose Ruiz and Isaac Ruiz on his first two, and the Maroons cruised to a blowout victory.
“We have a couple of guys that have enough varsity experience to be key on offense, and Blake is one of them,” Moline coach Rick Sanchez said about his junior forward. “He’s very versatile in the front line. He can either find balls to feed to other guys or get into the opposition's backline. Tonight, he did just that.”
Bastian had a lot to be proud of with his performance, but the only number he was focused on was the addition to the win column for Moline (6-3-2, 1-3-0 Big Six).
“Getting a victory here is a good confidence builder,” Bastian said.
While Alleman fell to 0-4 in conference play, coach Carey Sodawasser tried to look at the positives from the match, which included keeper Payton Barton.
“He played a pretty good game tonight and made some good saves,” Sodawasser said. “The problem was that he saw too many opportunities that were one-on-one. Only so much you can do in that situation.”
Kyle Hartwick, khartwick@qconline.com
Volleyball
Rock Island 2, Alleman 0: Emily Allison had six kills and Bella Allison had 10 assists as the Rocks swept the Pioneers 25-22, 25-18 in Western Big Six volleyball action Tuesday.