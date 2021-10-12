Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Nolan DeLong
School: Durant
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
DeLong did a little bit of everything for Durant in its 18-7 upset of Mediapolis on Friday. He carried the ball 35 times for 260 yards and two TDs, he completed a 31-yard pass and anchored the defense with a dozen tackles. One of his touchdown runs covered 92 yards. For the season, DeLong has rushed for 1,325 yards (second most in Class 1A) and 16 scores (fifth most in 1A).
Drew Hall
School: Rockridge
Sport: Golf
Year: Senior
Hall became the second individual state champion in program history, joining Jonas DeWitte from 1990. Hall shot rounds of 70 and 74 at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington for an even-par 144 total and a two-stroke win over Vandalia's Chase Laack in Class 1A. Third place as a sophomore, Hall is just the second player in school history to be a two-time state medalist along with Dylan Daxon (2011, 2012).
Giovanni Rivera
School: Davenport North
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Rivera rushed for a career-high 302 yards and two touchdowns Friday night as North beat Davenport Central 34-19 at Brady Street Stadium. The back carried the ball 36 times, including an 86-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal North's homecoming victory. Rivera, also with 13.5 tackles for loss on defense this season, had only 210 yards on the ground in North's first six games.
Teams of the week
Moline volleyball
Last week: The Maroons haven't dropped a set in conference play all season and clinched the outright Western Big 6 Conference title last Thursday with their 25-16, 26-24 triumph over Geneseo. That win came on the heels of a 25-14, 25-22 victory over second-place Rock Island last Tuesday. Moline, which earned the top seed in its upcoming Class 4A regional, rallied from a 24-22 deficit in the second set against Geneseo. Ella Ramsay had nine kills in the Geneseo victory.
North Scott volleyball
Last week: Coach Taryn VanEarwage's team has reeled off 13 consecutive wins since a three-set loss to Assumption on Sept. 21. The Lancers went 5-0 and didn't drop a set to take first place at the Clear Creek Amana tournament on Saturday. The Lancers (27-4) have won 29 of their last 30 sets during the win streak. Ella McLaughlin averages 3.3 kills and 3.5 digs per set while Grace Graham is the team leader in aces (38) and blocks (49).
Pleasant Valley football
Last week: The Spartans registered their fourth consecutive victory, a 31-14 win over then-No. 2 Iowa City High at Spartan Stadium. PV (5-2) rushed for 308 yards and compiled 23 first downs against a team which had three shutouts and yielded fewer than 80 yards a game on the ground. Quarterback Caden McDermott had 144 yards rushing and two scores, and defensive end Andrew DePaepe spurred the defense with three tackles for loss (two sacks).