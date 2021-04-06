Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Nolan Recker
School: Muscatine
Sport: Track and field
Year: Junior
Recker established a new meet record at the Pleasant Valley Spartan Invitational in the discus last Thursday. A tight end on the football team, Recker uncorked a throw of 156 feet, 2 inches to take first place by more than 21 feet. The throw was the best of Recker's career and the fourth best toss by an individual in Iowa Class 4A this spring. It was one of two wins for Muscatine in the meet.
George Rucker
School: Davenport North
Sport: Soccer
Year: Junior
Rucker scored a career-high four goals and assisted on two others as North opened its soccer season with a 7-2 win over Clinton Prince of Peace. Rucker had an unassisted goal in the 10th minute and then added scores in the 17th and 39th minutes. He capped his scoring in the 52nd minute. The four goals are one more than Rucker scored in three starts during his freshman season.
Riley Vice
School: Pleasant Valley
Sport: Track and field
Year: Senior
After sweeping the discus and shot put titles in the first two outdoor meets at Muscatine and North Scott, Vice won the shot put with a season-best toss of 39 feet, 5 1/4 Saturday at the Mustang Classic hosted by Dallas Center-Grimes. She unleashed a throw of 118-9 in the discus at North Scott last Thursday, the eighth best performance in Iowa this season through Monday.
Teams of the week
Geneseo volleyball
Last week: The Maple Leafs went into Tuesday undefeated and atop the Big 6 Conference following a 25-15, 25-15 sweep over Galesburg last Tuesday and a 17-25, 28-26, 25-20 win over Moline last Thursday. Abbi Barickman had 15 kills while Maddi Barickman and Hannah Copeland each had seven for Geneseo in the comeback win against Moline. Maddi distributed 21 assists. Copeland recorded a team-high five blocks and Maggie Weller led the back row with 18 digs.
North Scott girls track and field
Last week: In a 48-hour span, coach Troy Matthaidess' squad collected two invitational wins at the Clinton Early Bird and North Scott's Lady Lancer Relays. The Lancers prevailed in six events in each meet. At last Thursday's home 12-team event, sprinter Athena Nelson anchored three relays to triumph and claimed the 100 in a season-best 12.73 seconds. Grace Graham jumped a meet-best 5 feet, 3 inches in the high jump. North Scott is 11th in the state's Class 4A power rankings.
United Township football
Last week: United Township snapped a 47-game Big 6 Conference losing streak last Friday with a 49-36 win over Moline at the Soule Bowl. It was the Panthers' first league victory since beating Rock Island on Sept. 23, 2011, a span of 3,479 days. The Panthers received 196 rushing yards from senior tailback Cayne Smith and quarterback Daslah Geadeyan accounted for 245 total yards. Coach Nick Welch's team is averaging 36.3 points per game in three outings.