Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Pleasant Valley

Sport: Track and field

Year: Senior

After sweeping the discus and shot put titles in the first two outdoor meets at Muscatine and North Scott, Vice won the shot put with a season-best toss of 39 feet, 5 1/4 Saturday at the Mustang Classic hosted by Dallas Center-Grimes. She unleashed a throw of 118-9 in the discus at North Scott last Thursday, the eighth best performance in Iowa this season through Monday.

Teams of the week

Geneseo volleyball

Last week: The Maple Leafs went into Tuesday undefeated and atop the Big 6 Conference following a 25-15, 25-15 sweep over Galesburg last Tuesday and a 17-25, 28-26, 25-20 win over Moline last Thursday. Abbi Barickman had 15 kills while Maddi Barickman and Hannah Copeland each had seven for Geneseo in the comeback win against Moline. Maddi distributed 21 assists. Copeland recorded a team-high five blocks and Maggie Weller led the back row with 18 digs.

North Scott girls track and field