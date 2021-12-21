Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Shawn Gilbert
School: Central DeWitt
Sport: Basketball
Year: Senior
The 6-foot-9 and 295-pound post averaged 25 points and 9.3 rebounds in three wins for the Sabers last week. He had a career-high 30 points and eight boards in Central DeWitt's overtime victory over Maquoketa on Saturday. That came on the heels of 22- and 23-point outings against Davenport West and Assumption. Gilbert is the MAC's leading scorer (20.6 ppg.) and rebounder (9.2 rpg.)
Kyle Hopewell
School: Davenport Central
Sport: Swimming
Year: Senior
Hopewell had a hand in four wins Saturday at the Clinton Holiday Invitational. He swam the butterfly of Central's winning 200 medley relay, won the 100 butterfly by nearly four seconds in 50.61, was on the victorious 200 free relay and closed with a triumph in the 100 backstroke (55.20). Hopewell has the state's top time in the 100 butterfly (49.83) and is among the top 20 in the 100 backstroke (54.87).
Kammie Ludwig
School: Geneseo
Sport: Basketball
Year: Senior
The Providence College signee averaged 27.5 points in wins over Class 3A eighth-ranked Dixon and United Township last week. Spurred by 12 of 14 shooting from the foul line, Ludwig had 25 points in Geneseo's 55-48 conquest over Dixon. She hit four 3-pointers and made all six free throw tries in a 30-point effort against the Panthers. Ludwig is the leading scorer in the Big 6 at more than 26 points per game.
Teams of the week
Bettendorf boys swimming
Last week: Bettendorf accumulated 403 points to edge Iowa City West and Pleasant Valley for top honors at the eight-team Little Hawk Invitational in Iowa City on Saturday. Alex Stone won the 50 free (21.30) and 100 free (46.64) while Max Wetteland took first in the 100 backstroke (52.80) and second in the 200 IM (1:58.00). The Bulldogs collected wins in the 200 and 400 free relays. The result pushed Bettendorf up to third in the state power rankings.
Pleasant Valley boys basketball
Last week: After beating Davenport North and Davenport West in conference games, PV knocked off Illinois Class 3A sixth-ranked Rock Island 68-63 at the Genesis Shootout on Saturday. PV, with its seventh straight victory at the Shootout and 10th in 11 tries, moved to 6-0 on the season. Guard Ryan Dolphin tossed in a career-high 28 points and Connor Borbeck finished with 16 against the Rocks. The Spartans are allowing a conference-low 47.3 points per game.
Rockridge wrestling
Last week: Depth powered Rockridge to a championship at the 14-team Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament last Saturday. The Rockets had five runner-up finishes and five wrestlers take third to slip past Lena-Winslow/Stockton for the title, 205.5-199. Cael Kuster (113), Jude Finch (126), Peyton Locke (160), Nathan Petreikis (182) and Sam Buser (285) captured silver for the Rockets. Earlier in the week, Rockridge cruised past Kewanee in a dual, 48-12.