Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Shawn Gilbert

The 6-foot-9 and 295-pound post averaged 25 points and 9.3 rebounds in three wins for the Sabers last week. He had a career-high 30 points and eight boards in Central DeWitt's overtime victory over Maquoketa on Saturday. That came on the heels of 22- and 23-point outings against Davenport West and Assumption. Gilbert is the MAC's leading scorer (20.6 ppg.) and rebounder (9.2 rpg.)

Kyle Hopewell

Hopewell had a hand in four wins Saturday at the Clinton Holiday Invitational. He swam the butterfly of Central's winning 200 medley relay, won the 100 butterfly by nearly four seconds in 50.61, was on the victorious 200 free relay and closed with a triumph in the 100 backstroke (55.20). Hopewell has the state's top time in the 100 butterfly (49.83) and is among the top 20 in the 100 backstroke (54.87).