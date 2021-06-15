Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Samson Shukuru
School: Rock Island
Sport: Track & field
Year: Senior
Shukuru qualified for the Illinois Class 3A state meet in three events at last week's sectional meet in Rock Island. He was second in the long jump (21 feet, 6 3/4 inches) and runner-up in the triple jump (44-3) along with running the second leg on the Rocks' state-qualifying 400 relay. A state qualifier in the long jump in 2019, Shukuru is seeded among the top 15 in the triple jump.
Abby Smith
School: Davenport West
Sport: Softball
Year: Junior
The third baseman was 13-for-22 (.591) with three home runs, two doubles and 15 RBIs last week. In a doubleheader sweep over Davenport Central, Smith was 5-for-6 with three homers and 11 RBIs. She had five hits in a pair of wins over Central DeWitt and recorded three hits in weekend games against West Branch and Indianola. Smith is batting .569 for the season with 26 RBIs.
Annie Wirth
School: Geneseo
Sport: Track & field
Year: Sophomore
Wirth had a banner Friday at the Illinois Class 2A state meet, winning three events and taking second in another. She won the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 5 inches and then jumped a personal best 18-8 to take second in the long jump. She was the third leg on both Geneseo's winning 800 relay that set a school record in 1:42.55 and on the victorious 1,600 relay.
Teams of the week
Assumption girls soccer
Last week: The Knights won their fifth straight Iowa Class 1A state title and ninth in the last 10 tournaments last Friday. Assumption beat Sioux City Heelan in the quarterfinals, Nevada in the semifinals and Des Moines Christian 2-0 in the championship. Jade Jackson was named captain of the all-tournament team while Sam Scodeller, Lexi Moore and goalkeeper Dawsen Dorsey earned spots on the all-tournament squad. Scodeller scored both goals in the title match.
Camanche baseball
Last week: After dropping three of its first five games, Camanche has reeled off nine consecutive wins going into Tuesday's game against North Scott. The Indians (11-3) have outscored foes 95-23 during the win streak. They have three players hitting better than .400 in Logan Shaw, Kyle DeWeerdt and Mike Delzell. DeWeerdt and Delzell have combined for 15 extra-base hits. Zach Erwin, Brayden Lodge and Garrett Schultz each have multiple pitching wins and ERAs below 1.
Rockridge softball
Last week: Rockridge advanced to the Illinois Class 2A state tournament for the third consecutive season and fourth time in the last five tournaments. The Rockets rallied to beat Tremont in the sectional semifinal and blasted Stanford Olympia 11-2 in the sectional final. Rockridge (27-0) throttled Buffalo Tri-City/Niantic Sangamon Valley 12-0 in the East Peoria Super Sectional. Freshman Kendra Lewis struck out eight and threw a five-hitter in Monday's win.