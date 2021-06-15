Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Geneseo

Sport: Track & field

Year: Sophomore

Wirth had a banner Friday at the Illinois Class 2A state meet, winning three events and taking second in another. She won the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 5 inches and then jumped a personal best 18-8 to take second in the long jump. She was the third leg on both Geneseo's winning 800 relay that set a school record in 1:42.55 and on the victorious 1,600 relay.

Teams of the week

Assumption girls soccer

Last week: The Knights won their fifth straight Iowa Class 1A state title and ninth in the last 10 tournaments last Friday. Assumption beat Sioux City Heelan in the quarterfinals, Nevada in the semifinals and Des Moines Christian 2-0 in the championship. Jade Jackson was named captain of the all-tournament team while Sam Scodeller, Lexi Moore and goalkeeper Dawsen Dorsey earned spots on the all-tournament squad. Scodeller scored both goals in the title match.

Camanche baseball