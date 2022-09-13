Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Caylee Brandes

School: Moline

Sport: Volleyball

Year: Senior

The middle hitter recorded a career-high 22 kills last Tuesday in a three-set Western Big 6 Conference win over Rock Island. Brandes tallied 11 kills in the final set, had four blocks and ended the match with an ace. Brandes also had three kills and five digs for Moline in its straight-set victory over Alleman last Thursday. She has helped the Maroons win 24 consecutive league matches.

Hannah Cousins

School: Davenport Central

Sport: Swimming

Year: Junior

Cousins swam in two events and had two wins in last Tuesday's dual meet against Muscatine. Then on Saturday at the River Queen Invitational, she collected a maximum four wins as Central took the team title. Cousins won the 50 free in 24.63 seconds, 100 backstroke (58.21) and led off the 200 medley and 200 free relays. The 58.21 in the backstroke is the best time in Iowa this season.

Hayden Felkey

School: Easton Valley

Sport: Football

Year: Senior

The 6-foot-4 Felkey made a substantial impact on both sides of the ball during last Friday's rout over Midland. Filling in at quarterback, Felkey threw for 146 yards and five touchdowns along with rushing for 86 yards and a score. On defense, the all-state end compiled 20 tackles, including five sacks. Felkey has 10 tackles for loss (seven sacks) on the season for state-ranked Easton Valley.

Teams of the week

Fulton football

Last week: Class 1A sixth-ranked Fulton beat defending Northwest Upstate Illini champion and 3A ninth-ranked Durand-Pecatonica 31-22 last Friday on the road. The Steamers (3-0) are averaging almost 42 points per game. Senior quarterback Brayden Dykstra completed 12 of 21 passes for 130 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown throw to Baylen Damhoff. Lukas Schroeder and Ryan Eads had touchdowns, and Fulton came up with multiple takeaways.

North Scott volleyball

Last week: The third-ranked Lancers beat Davenport Central in a conference match last Tuesday and then went 5-0 at their home invitational on Saturday. North Scott didn't drop a set, beating Class 4A top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5A 14th-ranked Bettendorf, Moline, Burlington Notre Dame and Davenport West. Sophomore Abbey Hayes had 29 kills and 26 digs for the day. The Lancers are 14-2 heading into Saturday's tournament at Benton Community.

Pleasant Valley boys golf

Last week: Pleasant Valley shot the program's lowest 18-hole round in a decade Saturday at the Redbird Classic hosted by Metamora. The Spartans finished with a 287 total to win the 18-team meet by 20 shots over Moline. Andrew Tillman was medalist with a 71, followed by Sam Johnson (72), Ethan Blomme (72) and Connor Borbeck (72). The Spartans' No. 5 and 6 players also broke 80 in the tournament. PV has an 83-11 record for the season.