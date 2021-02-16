Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Senior

Valerio captured a Class 3A district championship at 132 pounds on Saturday at Bettendorf High School. After a bye in the quarterfinals, Valerio recorded a 12-0 major decision in the semifinals over Davenport West's Kelton Youngberg and followed with a 3-2 victory over Pleasant Valley's Jack Miller in the final. Valerio lost to Miller 7-4 at the Bob Lueders Invitational in Clinton last month.

Teams of the week

Calamus-Wheatland girls basketball

Last week: The Warriors took a four-game win streak into Tuesday night's Class 1A regional quarterfinal. Cal-Wheat (12-8) clobbered Lone Tree 53-20 in its tournament opener last week. Freshman Kahlie Hill made 9 of 11 shots and finished with 19 points to pace Cal-Wheat. The Warriors have held their last five opponents below 50 points. Junior Addy Widel and senior Alison Boeckmann lead Cal-Wheat in scoring at 11.9 and 11.1 points per game, respectively.

Camanche boys bowling