Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Ryne Schimmel
School: Moline
Sport: Basketball
Year: Senior
Schimmel helped the Maroons win two of three games last week, including a 61-39 rout over United Township on Saturday. The guard had 13 points and 5 rebounds in a victory against Geneseo, followed with a career-high 30 points (7 of 11 on 3-pointers) versus Galesburg in an overtime loss and poured in 16 points against UT. Schimmel made 24 of 35 shots (68.6%) in the three games.
Alex Stone
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Swimming
Year: Junior
Stone collected state titles in the 50 and 100 freestyles Saturday at the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center. The sprinter swam 20.67 in the 50 and 45.17 in the 100, times which put him in consideration for All-American status. He also anchored the Bulldogs to a runner-up finish in the 400 free relay and a fourth-place mark in the 200 free relay. He has won four state titles the past two seasons.
Eleazar Valerio
School: Davenport North
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Senior
Valerio captured a Class 3A district championship at 132 pounds on Saturday at Bettendorf High School. After a bye in the quarterfinals, Valerio recorded a 12-0 major decision in the semifinals over Davenport West's Kelton Youngberg and followed with a 3-2 victory over Pleasant Valley's Jack Miller in the final. Valerio lost to Miller 7-4 at the Bob Lueders Invitational in Clinton last month.
Teams of the week
Calamus-Wheatland girls basketball
Last week: The Warriors took a four-game win streak into Tuesday night's Class 1A regional quarterfinal. Cal-Wheat (12-8) clobbered Lone Tree 53-20 in its tournament opener last week. Freshman Kahlie Hill made 9 of 11 shots and finished with 19 points to pace Cal-Wheat. The Warriors have held their last five opponents below 50 points. Junior Addy Widel and senior Alison Boeckmann lead Cal-Wheat in scoring at 11.9 and 11.1 points per game, respectively.
Camanche boys bowling
Last week: The Indians won last week's River Valley Conference tournament title and then followed with a Class 1A district championship Monday at Imperial Lanes. Camanche shot a 3180 total at the league tournament and followed with a 3251 at districts. Troy Edmunds and Jacob Hartman led the way for the Indians. They had two-game series of 470 and 465 at conference and 515 and 503 at districts. Edmunds rolled a 300 in his second game at districts.
Rock Island girls basketball
Last week: The Rocks opened the season with three Western Big 6 Conference wins over United Township, Sterling and Quincy. Coach Henry Hall's team, which just came out of quarantine before the league slate started, recorded a pair of lopsided wins and then pulled out a 57-52 road victory at Quincy. Rock Island held its three opponents to an average of 41.7 points per game. It used a 31-4 spurt in the second quarter of Friday's win over Sterling to seize control.