Athletes of the week
Eric Campie
School: Camanche
Sport: Track and field
Year: Senior
Campie won four championships at Friday's Class 2A state-qualifying meet in Tipton. He captured the 100 (11.12 seconds), 200 (22.69) and 400 (50.88) and anchored the Indians to a come-from-behind victory in the sprint medley relay (1:35.62). Coming off a stress fracture, Campie is seeded among the top four in all four events at this week's state meet.
Tucker Kinney
School: Central DeWitt
Sport: Golf
Year: Junior
Kinney shot a season-low 71 Friday to earn medalist honors at the Class 3A sectional meet in DeWitt. He had three birdies in his round at Springbrook Country Club, including two on his front-side 35. Second at last year's state meet, Kinney helped the Sabers shoot a 310 and record a 29-shot win over runner-up Marion. Kinney has a 76.29 stroke average for 18 holes this spring.
Mike Miniter
School: Davenport Central
Sport: Tennis
Year: Junior
Miniter, the Blue Devils' No. 1 player, qualified for the Class 2A state singles tournament with a district title last Wednesday at the Quad-City Tennis Club. Second a week earlier at the conference tournament in the top flight, Miniter beat Dubuque Senior's Gregory Kincaid 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals before a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Bettendorf's Ryan Witcraft in the final.
Teams of the week
Alleman girls soccer
Last week: The Pioneers claimed their sixth regional championship plaque in seven seasons with a 6-1 win over Princeton in the Alleman Class 1A final. Sophomore Kendall Wendt tallied four goals while Katie Mayerhofer and Julia DeSmet each had a score. Alleman, which took a 9-6-2 record into Tuesday night's sectional semifinal against top-seeded Pleasant Plains/New Berlin, beat DePue-Hall 10-0 last Tuesday in the regional semifinal.
Geneseo girls track and field
Last week: The Maple Leafs compiled 113 points to claim the Class 2A sectional at LaSalle-Peru by nearly 40 points over Rock Falls. Sophomore Abby Reakes (high jump), freshman Ali Rapps (100 hurdles and 300 hurdles) and senior Josie Brown (800) won individual events while Geneseo also took first place in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. The Maple Leafs enter the state meet seeded second in the 3,200 relay at 9:41.85.
Moline boys track and field
Last week: The Maroons earned their first Western Big Six crown since 1983 last Thursday at the Soule Bowl in East Moline. Moline accumulated 191 points, 86 more than runner-up United Township. Coach Tauwon Taylor's team won six individual events and three relays. Tim Wolf (800 and 1,600), Jackson McClellan (3,200), Trae Geyer (pole vault), Devantae Taylor (110 hurdles) and Javen Harris (400) picked up wins for the Maroons.