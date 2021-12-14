Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
NaZion Caruthers
School: Davenport West
Sport: Basketball
Year: Senior
After scoring a career-high 26 points in a home loss to Davenport Assumption last Tuesday, Caruthers came back with 21 points and six rebounds in the Falcons' 72-40 rout over Muscatine last Friday. The 6-foot guard is averaging 18.7 points and 5 boards a game while shooting 52.4% from the field and 44% from the 3-point line. Caruthers entered the week third in the MAC in scoring.
Journey Houston
School: Davenport North
Sport: Basketball
Year: Freshman
Houston had a pair of double-doubles for the Wildcats last week in Mississippi Athletic Conference games against Davenport Central and Central DeWitt. She posted 18 points, 12 rebounds and three steals versus the Blue Devils and then turned around with a career-high 25 points, 15 rebounds (nine offensive) and two steals in a one-point loss at DeWitt. Houston is averaging 17 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Alex Watson
School: Riverdale
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Junior
Named the most outstanding wrestler at Saturday's Jim Boyd Invitational in the upper weights, Watson moved his record to 9-0 on the season by capturing a title at 160 pounds. Watson pinned Sterling's Thomas Tate in 52 seconds in the finals bout. In his route to the title, Watson stuck Parker Friant in 1:11 in the quarterfinals and posted a 12-6 semifinal win over Pleasant Valley's Ike Swanson.
Teams of the week
Camanche boys basketball
Last week: Even with Zach Erwin lost for the season with a knee injury, Camanche has not taken a step back. Coach Josh Davis' squad is off to a 4-0 start, including wins over North Cedar, Iowa City Regina and Solon last week. Senior Adam Dunlap is averaging almost 18 points per game while junior Zane Witt is chipping in 11.5 points and 7.5 boards a contest. The Storm are holding opponents to 36.5 points per game in the first two weeks of the season.
Rock Island boys basketball
Last week: Ranked among the top 10 in Illinois Class 3A, Rock Island collected wins over United Township, 4A state-ranked Moline and Dubuque Hempstead last week to move to 7-0 on the season. Amarion Nimmers, who erupted for a school-record 45 points in Saturday's victory over Hempstead, averaged 30.3 points and Baker Beal contributed 17 points a game last week. Coach Marc Polite's team is tied with Quincy for first place in the Western Big 6 Conference.
United Township girls bowling
Last week: The Panthers won their 10-team home invitational on Saturday at Highland Park Bowl with a 4,814 total — 165 pins more than runner-up Dixon. Regina Harmening led United Township with a six-game total of 1,256, second best in the field behind Galesburg's Chole Day. Harmening had a 657 three-game series and then a 599. Jenna Traynham had a six-game total of 927 for UT, Emilee Egan Hernandez finished with an 888 and Kiera Henderson posted 885.