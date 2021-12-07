Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Noah Mack
School: Assumption
Sport: Basketball
Year: Senior
The senior scored a career-high 38 points without attempting a free throw in the Knights' 82-71 season-opening loss to Dubuque Wahlert last Friday. Mack was 15 of 21 from the field, including a career-best eight 3-pointers in 11 attempts. He also had five assists, five steals and four rebounds in the game. Mack never scored more than 22 points in a game last year for Assumption.
Lillie Petersen
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Basketball
Year: Junior
The 6-foot post player averaged 14.5 points, 15.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals last week for the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0) in overtime victories over Davenport Assumption and Davenport North. She made 10 of 12 shots and finished with a career-high 21 points against North to go along with five assists. For the season, Petersen's 14.3 rebounds per contest rank second in Iowa Class 5A.
Carter Siebel
School: Pleasant Valley
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Freshman
In his first week of prep competition, Siebel had four bonus-point wins in four bouts. After a pin and a technical fall in a double dual against Clinton and Muscatine, Siebel won the 106-pound bracket at the 43rd Carson DeJarnatt Invitational in Sterling on Saturday. He had a 1 minute, 50 second fall in the semifinals and then a pin of 2:32 in the final over Oak Lawn's Ammar Elayyan.
Teams of the week
Geneseo girls basketball
Last week: The state-ranked Maple Leafs are the solo leader in the Western Big 6 Conference after only three league contests. Coach Scott Hardison's squad upended Rock Island 61-44 on Saturday at home. Providence prospect Kammie Ludwig dropped in 23 points for Geneseo (7-0). The Maple Leafs also knocked off Galesburg last week, 60-52. Ludwig had 24 points and Ann Wirth finished with 11 points and a game-high 16 rebounds for Geneseo.
Northeast boys basketball
Last week: Ranked 10th in Class 2A to start the season, Northeast opened the season with three victories over North Cedar (42-31), West Branch (56-55) and Calamus-Wheatland (56-35). The Rebels averaged more than 10 steals a game, led by seven from senior Cael Parson. Carter Pataska averaged 17.7 points and Cade Hughes compiled 11.7 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. It was Jan. 8 before the Rebels picked up their third win a year ago.
Wilton wrestling
Last week: Quality and quantity carried Wilton to the team title at the 57th Willard Howell Invitational in Wapello last Saturday. The Beavers accumulated 192 points and had three individual champions in Kale McQuillen (106 pounds), Brody Brisker (113) and Owen Milder (138). Coach Gabe Boorn's squad also had three second-place finishers in Kaden Shirk (182), Tyrrell Hughes (220) and Alex Kaufmann (285) and six other wrestlers place third or fourth.