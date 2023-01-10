Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Collin Altensey

School: Riverdale

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Senior

Altensey cruised through the 160-pound bracket at last Saturday's Lyle King PIT Invitational in Princeton. The defending Class 1A state champion recorded three first-period pins and beat Eric McKinney of Vandalia 6-0 in the final. Altensey, who is 25-0 on the season, didn't surrender a point in the tournament. He was one of four champions for Riverdale, which placed third in the 33-team event.

Ty Northup

School: Louisa-Muscatine

Sport: Basketball

Year: Junior

The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 22 points and 8.3 rebounds in three games for the Falcons last week. He made 14 of 23 shots en route to a career-best 35 points and 10 rebounds in a 71-70 win over West Liberty. Northup had 19 points and 11 boards in a victory over rival Wapello. Northup is averaging 21.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Falcons (6-6).

Kayla Rice

School: Rock Island

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Rice was selected as the Dearrel Bates Most Valuable Player of the IHMVCU Shootout after leading Rock Island to a comeback win over North Scott. The guard scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half, including two free throws with 3.8 seconds left in a 45-43 triumph. Two days earlier, Rice knocked in two foul shots with 7.3 ticks remaining to lead Rock Island past Quincy on the road.

Teams of the week

Bettendorf boys swimming

Last week: The Bulldogs won the eight-team Dubuque Hempstead Mustang Invitational title last Saturday with 543 points. Bettendorf took first place in eight of the 11 events, including all three relays. Ricky Zilmer prevailed in the 200 free and 100 butterfly; Drew Gasper (100 free), Jacob Mitvalsky (100 backstroke) and Kiefer Roemer (200 individual medley) posted individual wins. Coach Mike Ahrens' team is 11th in the latest state power rankings.

Camanche girls bowling

Last week: The Storm won the 16-team Al Jordan Invitational at the Rose Bowl in Muscatine last Saturday with a 3121 total. In a field that included six-time state champion Louisa-Muscatine, Camanche had four girls in the top eight with Kennedy Bigwood (449 for two games), Annika Weber (438), Kloeby Tebbe (433) and Kylee Kooi (420). Weber had the high game on the day for the Storm with a 247. Camanche will host its own invitational Saturday at Imperial Lanes.

Davenport North girls basketball

Last week: Ranked seventh in Iowa Class 5A, the Wildcats have reeled off eight straight wins going into Tuesday night's game against Bettendorf. Coach Paul Rucker's squad beat Central DeWitt (77-29), Davenport Central (67-17) and Alleman (66-46) last week. Sophomore Journey Houston averaged 18 points, 10.7 rebounds and four steals in the three contests. Freshman Alyvia McCorkle tallied double figures in all three games, including 18 against Central DeWitt.