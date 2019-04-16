Athletes of the week
Crystal Burke
School: Central DeWitt
Sport: Track and field
Year: Junior
Burke powered the Sabers to a victory in the Class B Division at the Clinton River Queen Relays last Tuesday. She captured the 400 (1 minute, 3.05 seconds), 800 (2:29.79) and led off the victorious 1,600 relay. The wins in the 400 and 800 were season-best times for Burke. She followed with a victory in the 400 Monday at the Saber Relays in DeWitt.
Taylor Pannell
School: Rock Island
Sport: Softball
Year: Freshman
Pannell, an Auburn recruit, was 7-for-9 with a home run, double, triple and three RBI for the Rocks in their Western Big Six Conference doubleheader sweep of Moline on Saturday, 4-1 and 9-6. Batting in the leadoff spot, Pannell was 3-for-4 in the opener and followed with a 4-for-5 performance in Game 2. She also didn't commit an error.
Tori Thomas
School: Alleman
Sport: Track and field
Year: Sophomore
Thomas matched a Rock Island Invitational record with a pole vault leap of 12 feet last Saturday to claim the event. The mark was a quarter-inch off her personal best set at last year's sectional meet. Earlier in the season, Thomas, who was second at last year's Class 1A state meet, had a vault of 11 feet to tie the record at the Gene Shipley Invitational.
Teams of the week
Davenport West boys tennis
Last week: After winning just one dual meet last spring, West is off to a 3-0 start with victories over Davenport Assumption, Clinton and Burlington. The Falcons have won 24 of 27 matches in the three duals, including a sweep over the Grayhounds last Tuesday. Leo DeLaPaz occupies the top spot in the lineup, followed by Brady McIntyre, Josh Loving, Drew Loving, Luke Loving and Ryan Wallick. Five of the six players are seniors.
Muscatine girls soccer
Last week: Unranked in Iowa Class 3A, Muscatine has started the season with three consecutive wins. After beating Davenport North 5-0 last Tuesday, the Muskies outlasted 2A No. 5 North Scott in a shootout Friday, 4-3 (7-6 in penalty kicks). Freshman Sophia Thomas is the team's top point scorer with five goals and two assists. More than half of Muscatine's varsity roster is comprised of freshmen and sophomores.
Pleasant Valley boys soccer
Last week: The Spartans have won six straight, all by shutout, to take sole possession of the lead in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. In the last eight days, PV has beaten state-ranked Bettendorf (3-0), Waterloo West (2-0), Waterloo East (10-0), Bellevue Marquette (4-0) and Davenport Central (3-0). Nine players have scored multiple goals for PV this season. Isaac Ward is the team leader in points (three goals, six assists).