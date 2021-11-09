Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Macy Daufeldt
School: West Liberty
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Senior
The Drake University volleyball recruit compiled a state tournament-best 91 kills in three matches at the Class 3A state tournament last week. She had 33 in a quarterfinal win over Mount Vernon, a record 37 in a five-set win over top-ranked Assumption and then 21 in the state final setback to West Delaware. Daufeldt, who finished with 1,819 kills for her career, was named captain of the all-tournament team.
Sophie Greko
School: Moline
Sport: Swimming
Year: Senior
Greko captured her third straight sectional title in the 500-yard freestyle and won the 200 individual medley for a second consecutive year at Saturday's United Township Sectional meet. A state qualifier in both events, Greko recorded a time of 5 minutes, 8.22 seconds in the 500 and 2:10.15 in the 200 IM. She won the 200 IM by more than six seconds and the 500 free by 16.
Abby Lear
School: Muscatine
Sport: Swimming
Year: Senior
Lear, named regional athlete of the year at Clinton on Saturday, claimed the 50 and 100 freestyles in season-best times. She also swam on two state-qualifying relays for the Muskies in the 200 and 400 freestyles. Lear took the 50 free in 23.91 seconds and the 100 free in 52.30. The University of Northern Iowa recruit will look to improve upon last year's fourth-place finishes in both events at state.
Teams of the week
Easton Valley football
Last week: The River Hawks secured their first state semifinal trip since becoming Easton Valley in 2013 last Thursday. Easton Valley (11-0) cruised past Kee High 67-22 in an eight-player quarterfinal tilt in Preston. Coach Tony Johnson's team led 48-8 at halftime. Quarterback Conor Gruver threw seven touchdown passes and for 298 yards; Carson Fuegen had 222 total yards and five scores. The defense had four takeaways and limited Kee to 160 total yards.
Fulton football
Last week: The Steamers rolled into the IHSA Class 1A state quarterfinals with a 55-14 rout over Ottawa Marquette on the road. Senior running back Jacob Jones, playing just two days after the death of his father, had 105 total yards and three touchdowns. Fulton (9-2) built a 20-0 cushion after the first quarter and the margin swelled to 48-7 by the midway point of the third quarter. Coach Patrick Lower's squad plays Lena-Winslow on Saturday.
Pleasant Valley volleyball
Last week: The Spartans captured their first state title in program history with wins over Ankeny Centennial, 2020 champion Ankeny and Cedar Falls in Cedar Rapids at the Class 5A state tournament. In the final, coach Amber Hall's squad beat Cedar Falls 25-23, 28-26, 25-13. PV closed the season with a 33-4 record. Setter Kora Ruff was named captain of the all-tournament team while outside Halle Vice and middle Chloe Cline were all-tournament team choices.