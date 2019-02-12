Athletes of the week
Charlie Bunn
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Swimming
Year: Junior
Bunn became just the seventh boys swimmer in state history to win four events in the same Iowa state meet. He earned All-American status and school records Saturday in the 50 freestyle (20.42) and 100 freestyle (44.94) along with anchoring the 200 free relay (1:23.56) and 400 free relay (3:05.10). Bunn was the school's first 50 free champion in 19 years.
Damon Huston
School: Midland
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Sophomore
For the second consecutive weekend, Huston knocked off second-ranked Jaymus Wilson of Alburnett to capture the 106-pound district title in Jesup and advance to the Class 1A state meet. Huston (42-1) pinned Starmont's Mike Kugel (1:15) in the semifinals and then stuck Wilson in 4:52 in the final. This will be Huston's first state trip after finishing third at districts last season.
Dalton Sell
School: Muscatine
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Senior
Sell claimed a Class 3A district championship Saturday to qualify for his second state meet. The 195-pounder pinned Bettendorf's Kane Schmidt in the semifinals (3 minutes, 51 seconds) and followed with a fall over fourth-ranked Ethan Barry of Clinton in 3:45 in the final. One of four Muskies to qualify for state, Sell had lost to Schmidt and Barry during dual meets this season.
Teams of the week
Alleman girls basketball
Last week: The Pioneers earned their first regional plaque since 2013 with a 42-29 win over top-seeded Riverdale in a Class 2A final at Mercer County. DeAjah Woods had 11 points and seven rebounds while point guard Gabi Loiz finished with nine points, five rebounds and three steals. Alleman used a 14-0 surge in the third quarter to seize control of the contest.
Maquoketa boys basketball
Last week: The Cardinals clinched the Wamac title Saturday with a 59-50 win over then state-ranked West Delaware. A.J. Becker led three Maquoketa players in double figures with 18 points. In Friday's 68-54 road victory over Williamsburg, Becker made a school-record 13 treys and finished with a career-high 43 points. Maquoketa beat Central DeWitt on Monday to cap 3-0 week.
Sherrard girls basketball
Last week: After a 5-11 start to the season, the Tigers have won 10 of their last 11 games and secured a Class 2A regional championship last Friday for the eighth time in nine seasons. Freshman Sydney Adamson had a team-high 14 points in the 39-23 victory over Fulton in the Erie regional finale. Carly Whitsell nearly had a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.