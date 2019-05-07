Athletes of the week
Chase Knoche
School: Calamus-Wheatland
Sport: Track and field
Year: Sophomore
Knoche was part of four wins for the Warriors at last Thursday's Tri-Rivers Conference meet in Edgewood. He won the 800 in a personal-best 1 minute, 59.39 seconds and claimed the 1,600 in 4:52.46. Knoche also anchored Calamus-Wheatland to wins in the 3,200 and distance medley relays. Knoche ranks among the top five in Class 1A in the 800 and 1,600 runs.
Madison Michaels
School: Rock Island
Sport: Softball
Year: Senior
The first baseman cranked a grand slam in the opening game of Rock Island's 14-0 five-inning rout over Galesburg on Saturday. She followed with a two-out, two-run hit in Game 2 as Rock Island prevailed 3-0 to finish off a 10-0 season in the Western Big Six. Michaels came into the doubleheader hitting below .250 in conference play.
Shannyn Vogler
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Golf
Year: Freshman
Vogler shot an even-par 72 Monday at Kewanee Dunes Golf Course to earn medalist honors at the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament. She had 14 pars and two birdies in her round to prevail by five strokes. The 72 was the lowest score in high school competition this spring for Vogler, who has the third best 18-hole scoring average in Class 4A at 74.5.
Teams of the week
Alleman girls track and field
Last week: In what was the last Western Big Six Conference meet with six schools, Alleman claimed its first league title. The Pioneers won five events and totaled 137 points to get past Moline and Rock Island. Alexandra Cajigal captured the 1,600 and 3,200 championships, while the other three golds came in field events — Kiah O’Neal in the high jump, Ali VandeHeede in the discus and Tori Thomas in the pole vault.
Bellevue boys track and field
Last week: The Comets racked up 138.5 points to capture the River Valley Conference championship by 55.5 points over Northeast last Thursday in Camanche. Bellevue swept the distance events with Kyle Guenther taking the 800 and Brady Griebel winning the 1,600 and 3 ,200. The Comets also took first place in the 400 and 3,200 relays, and they had top-three finishes in the sprint medley, shuttle hurdle and 1,600 relays.
Pleasant Valley boys tennis
Last week: The second-ranked Spartans won seven of the nine flights at Friday's Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament to claim their second straight team title and sixth in the past seven years. Justin Sehlin (No. 1), Jake Dolphin (No. 3), Muneeb Nadeem (No. 4), Brady Adams (No. 5) and Kiran Marla (No. 6) collected singles titles. PV followed up with a dual win over fourth-ranked Waukee on Saturday, 5-4.