Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Kole Brower

School: Moline

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Senior

The University of Illinois recruit breezed through the Class 3A 138-pound bracket last week in Champaign to claim his first IHSA state title. Brower (46-1) had a pin, two major decisions and a decision en route to his title. He tallied 43 points in his final three matches, including a 13-3 win over Batavia's Kaden Fetterolf in the final. Brower also won conference, regional and sectional titles this season.

Eric Kinkaid

School: Camanche

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Senior

Kinkaid became the school's first individual state wrestling champion in 35 years with a 5-2 win over top-ranked Cooper Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg in last Saturday's Class 2A 145-pound final. In a shortened season because of injury, Kinkaid did not lose a contested match in 16 tries. At the state tournament, he had two bonus-point wins and accumulated 37 match points in his four victories.

TJ Koester

School: Bettendorf

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Freshman

Koester (44-1) became the first ninth-grader in Bettendorf's storied wrestling history to claim a state wrestling title. After first-period pins in the opening round and quarterfinals, the 106-pounder beat Carter Pearson of Southeast Polk 4-1 in the semifinals. In the championship, Koester recorded a takedown and three back points in the final minute to upend top-ranked Dru Ayala of Fort Dodge, 7-4.

Teams of the week

Assumption girls basketball

Last week: The Assumption girls basketball team qualified for the state tournament for the fifth time in six years last Saturday night with a 44-32 win over Mid-Prairie at Iowa City West High School. It came on the heels of a 39-37 victory over seventh-ranked West Liberty in the regional semifinal. Annika Kotula had a dozen points and A.J. Schubert finished with 10 in the win over Mid-Prairie. Assumption (15-9) has won seven of its last nine games heading into state.

Louisa-Muscatine girls bowling

Last week: The Falcons made it six consecutive Class 1A state championships Monday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. In a new format this season that featured 15 Baker games and an eight-team bracketed tournament, Louisa-Muscatine beat Forest City, second-seeded Camanche and top-seeded Clarinda to claim the title. Coach Al Jordan's team has two freshmen and two sophomores in its lineup this year. No other school has ever won more than three straight titles in Iowa.

Sherrard girls basketball

Last week: Coach Doug Swanson's team captured an IHSA Class 2A regional championship last Friday with a 45-28 triumph over Chillicothe IVC. The Tigers (22-6) held IVC scoreless in the second quarter. Addison Pickens and Olivia Meskan triggered the offense with 16 points apiece. Sherrard, which won the Three Rivers Conference West Division title, reached the regional final with a 72-22 rout over Bureau Valley. Kyla Elsbury tallied 15 points in that game.

