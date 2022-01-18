Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Lorena Awou
School: United Township
Sport: Girls basketball
Year: Sophomore
The 6-foot-4 center had the best game of her young varsity career last Thursday against Rock Island. Awou scored a game-high 24 points and pulled down a career-high 24 rebounds for the Panthers in a 49-45 setback. Despite being double- and triple-teamed at times during the game, Awou found a way to make an impact as she sank 10 baskets and converted four free throws.
Kennedy Bigwood
School: Camanche
Sport: Girls bowling
Year: Sophomore
Bigwood bowled a 487 two-game series to finish first place in the Clinton Invitational at Plaza Lanes last Saturday. In a field that included 93 bowlers across three divisions, Bigwood came out on top after games of 212 and 275. She also spurred Camanche to the team title in the Class A Division with a 2,889 total, beating five-time defending state champion Louisa-Muscatine.
Lucas Weiner
School: Clinton
Sport: Boys basketball
Year: Junior
Weiner, the team's second-leading scorer at 13.8 points per game, scored 46 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in two contests. After tallying a season-high 25 points (12 of 19 shooting) in a road setback to Davenport West, he had 21 points and 15 boards in a victory over Maquoketa on Saturday to snap the team's six-game losing streak. Weiner is shooting 54% from the field on the season.
Teams of the week
Bettendorf wrestling
Last week: Led by six champions — four of them underclassmen — Bettendorf won the 13-team Midwest Shootout on Saturday in its home gymnasium. After beating Class 2A top-10 ranked Assumption in a dual on Thursday, Bettendorf received titles from TJ Koester (106 pounds), Steele Diercks (113), Jayce Luna (126), Tycho Carmichael (132), Dustin Bohren (145) and Bradley Hill (195) to accumulate 258.5 points and win its first weekend tournament of the year.
Geneseo boys bowling
Last week: For the first time in program history, Geneseo has qualified for a boys bowling sectional as a team. Thanks to junior Gabe Durnell's 1,369 six-game series that won the Sterling Regional last Saturday, the Maple Leafs finished second at Paone's Blackhawk Lanes with a 5,866 pinfall total and will compete at this Saturday's Hononegah Sectional. In addition to Durnell, Matthew Krohn (1,191) and Landen Pruett (1,184) had top-10 finishes for the Maple Leafs.
Pleasant Valley wrestling
Last week: Coach Jake Larsen's squad had four individual champions and 11 of its 14 wrestlers placed in the top five to capture Saturday's J-Hawk Invitational at Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Jack Miller (138 pounds), Caden McDermott (170), Rusty VanWetzinga (182) and Luke Vonderhaar (285) won titles. McDermott is 29-0 on the season. The Spartans closed with 242.5 points, 40 in front of runner-up Dubuque Hempstead. PV freshman Duncan Harn was second at 126.