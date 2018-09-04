Athletes of the week
Easton Necker
School: Central DeWitt
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Necker rushed for a school-record 404 yards and four touchdowns in Central DeWitt's 46-27 triumph over rival Maquoketa on Friday. He carried the ball 26 times and averaged more than 15 yards per rush, including touchdown runs of 20, 59, 71 and 79 yards. The yardage eclipsed what Necker ran for all of last season and in the first game of 2018.
Nate Trenkamp
School: Easton Valley
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
The quarterback completed of 26 of 36 passes for a career-high 416 yards and six touchdowns in Easton Valley's 47-34 comeback win over Janesville on Friday. Trenkamp connected with Cade Jargo for four scores and hit Braydin Farrell for two. In two games, Trenkamp has thrown for 747 yards and nine touchdowns versus two interceptions.
Kylie Welch
School: Assumption
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Junior
Welch compiled 38 kills and 18 digs in 11 sets last week for the Class 3A fourth-ranked Knights, who won a tournament at Burlington Notre Dame. The 5-foot-8 outside hitter recorded a hitting efficiency over .300 in four of the five matches. Among the team leader in service aces with 13, Welch had only seven attack errors in more than 70 swings last week.
Teams of the week
Davenport North football
Last week: defeated Dubuque Senior 20-7
Coach Brandon Krusey's program is off to its best start in 26 years. North came up with three turnovers, recorded seven tackles for loss and held Senior scoreless for 3 1/2 quarters. Jack West and Kade Schultz combined for 192 rushing yards, and West passed for 92 yards. North can post its first 3-0 start in school history with a win over Davenport Central on Friday.
Moline girls swimming
Last week: won Macomb Invitational
For the first time in 11 years, the Moline girls swimming program claimed a weekend invitational title. The Maroons edged Metamora for the team crown in Macomb, 278-266. Olivia White led Moline with victories in the 200 and 500 freestyles and Gabbi Lopez prevailed in the 100 butterfly. White and Lopez also were on Moline's victorious 400 free relay.
Rockridge boys golf
Last week: took Mercer County Invitational
Led by freshman Drew Hall's 78, Rockridge prevailed in the 10-team Mercer County Invitational on Saturday at Hawthorn Ridge. The Rockets finished with a 341 total, two strokes clear of Ridgewood and Sherrard. Hall was among the top three in the individual competition and Grant Otting finished ninth with an 85.