Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Hannah Beintema
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Cross country
Year: Junior
The reigning Mississippi Athletic Conference champion captured the Spartan Challenge last Saturday at Crow Creek Park. Beintema navigated the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 35 seconds — 15 seconds faster than her time at last year's state qualifier at Crow Creek. She beat a pair of top-five finishers at last year's Class 4A state meet and helped the Bulldogs to third place.
Cade Everson
School: Camanche
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Everson rushed for 226 yards and three touchdowns Friday night for the Indians in their 42-18 triumph over Independence. The 5-foot-11 and 200-pound back averaged more than 14 yards a carry in his 16 rushes, including a 70-yard touchdown run. He also had four receptions, three tackles on defense and averaged nearly 20 yards on four kickoff returns.
Caleb Shumaker
School: Tipton
Sport: Cross country
Year: Senior
Shumaker, third at last year's state meet, opened the season with a dominant victory at the Bob Brown Classic last Thursday. He finished the 3.1-mile course at the Kickers Soccer Complex in Iowa City in 16 minutes, 46 seconds. It was a 22-second win for Shumaker in the field of 163 runners, and he powered the Class 2A fourth-ranked Tigers to a runner-up finish among the eight teams.
Teams of the week
Fulton boys golf
Last week: The Steamers claimed the nine-team Dammann/Wolfe Invitational Saturday at Wolf Hollow Golf Course in Lena, Ill. Fulton registered a 314 and beat runner-up Byron by 23 strokes. Patrick Wiebenga was the medalist with a 71 while teammate Josh Vanderploeg finished in a tie for second with his 77. The score was seven strokes better than what Fulton shot last year at this meet en route to qualifying for the state tournament.
Pleasant Valley football
Last week: Coach Rusty VanWetzinga's program snapped a four-game losing streak to North Scott with a 24-10 victory last Friday at Spartan Stadium. After falling behind 10-3, PV scored the final 21 points of the game. Caden Kipper rushed for 112 yards and a score while Kellen Hornbuckle caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Barrett Lindmark. Parker Sutherland had 9.5 tackles and an interception while averaging 45.4 yards on four punts.
West Liberty football
Last week: Spurred by a career-high 272 yards rushing and two touchdowns from junior Jahsiah Galvan, West Liberty beat rival and Class 1A fifth-ranked West Branch for the first time since 2004 last Friday, 20-7. The Comets built a 13-0 lead in the first half after a 65-yard scoring run from Galvan and a 33-yard TD pass from Caleb Wulf to Lake Newton. Galvan iced the game with an 84-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
