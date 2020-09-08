Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Cross country

Year: Senior

Shumaker, third at last year's state meet, opened the season with a dominant victory at the Bob Brown Classic last Thursday. He finished the 3.1-mile course at the Kickers Soccer Complex in Iowa City in 16 minutes, 46 seconds. It was a 22-second win for Shumaker in the field of 163 runners, and he powered the Class 2A fourth-ranked Tigers to a runner-up finish among the eight teams.

Teams of the week

Fulton boys golf

Last week: The Steamers claimed the nine-team Dammann/Wolfe Invitational Saturday at Wolf Hollow Golf Course in Lena, Ill. Fulton registered a 314 and beat runner-up Byron by 23 strokes. Patrick Wiebenga was the medalist with a 71 while teammate Josh Vanderploeg finished in a tie for second with his 77. The score was seven strokes better than what Fulton shot last year at this meet en route to qualifying for the state tournament.

Pleasant Valley football