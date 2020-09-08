 Skip to main content
Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week
topical

090420-qc-spt-ns-pv-football-002

North Scott's Parker Ruth (12) is tackled by Pleasant Valley's Parker Sutherland (11) during their game last Friday at Pleasant Valley. Sutherland had 9.5 tackles for PV in its 24-10 win.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Athletes of the week

Hannah Beintema

School: Bettendorf

Sport: Cross country

Year: Junior

The reigning Mississippi Athletic Conference champion captured the Spartan Challenge last Saturday at Crow Creek Park. Beintema navigated the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 35 seconds — 15 seconds faster than her time at last year's state qualifier at Crow Creek. She beat a pair of top-five finishers at last year's Class 4A state meet and helped the Bulldogs to third place.

Cade Everson

School: Camanche

Sport: Football

Year: Senior

Everson rushed for 226 yards and three touchdowns Friday night for the Indians in their 42-18 triumph over Independence. The 5-foot-11 and 200-pound back averaged more than 14 yards a carry in his 16 rushes, including a 70-yard touchdown run. He also had four receptions, three tackles on defense and averaged nearly 20 yards on four kickoff returns.

Caleb Shumaker

School: Tipton

Sport: Cross country

Year: Senior

Shumaker, third at last year's state meet, opened the season with a dominant victory at the Bob Brown Classic last Thursday. He finished the 3.1-mile course at the Kickers Soccer Complex in Iowa City in 16 minutes, 46 seconds. It was a 22-second win for Shumaker in the field of 163 runners, and he powered the Class 2A fourth-ranked Tigers to a runner-up finish among the eight teams.

Teams of the week

Fulton boys golf

Last week: The Steamers claimed the nine-team Dammann/Wolfe Invitational Saturday at Wolf Hollow Golf Course in Lena, Ill. Fulton registered a 314 and beat runner-up Byron by 23 strokes. Patrick Wiebenga was the medalist with a 71 while teammate Josh Vanderploeg finished in a tie for second with his 77. The score was seven strokes better than what Fulton shot last year at this meet en route to qualifying for the state tournament.

Pleasant Valley football

Last week: Coach Rusty VanWetzinga's program snapped a four-game losing streak to North Scott with a 24-10 victory last Friday at Spartan Stadium. After falling behind 10-3, PV scored the final 21 points of the game. Caden Kipper rushed for 112 yards and a score while Kellen Hornbuckle caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Barrett Lindmark. Parker Sutherland had 9.5 tackles and an interception while averaging 45.4 yards on four punts.

West Liberty football

Last week: Spurred by a career-high 272 yards rushing and two touchdowns from junior Jahsiah Galvan, West Liberty beat rival and Class 1A fifth-ranked West Branch for the first time since 2004 last Friday, 20-7. The Comets built a 13-0 lead in the first half after a 65-yard scoring run from Galvan and a 33-yard TD pass from Caleb Wulf to Lake Newton. Galvan iced the game with an 84-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

