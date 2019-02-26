Athletes of the week
Deonte Billups
School: Moline
Sport: Boys basketball
Year: Senior
Billups scored 32 points, grabbed 15 points and had three assists Saturday in Moline's 60-52 win over North Lawndale at the United Center in Chicago. The three-year starter hit two free throws in the fourth quarter to become the school's all-time scoring leader with 1,644 points. Billups had 20 points and 14 rebounds earlier in the week in a win against Ottawa.
Coltin Quagliano
School: Wethersfield
Sport: Boys basketball
Year: Sophomore
The guard knocked down six 3-pointers and made 9 of 13 shots en route to a game-high 27 points Friday in Wethersfield's 63-56 regional final win over Roanoke-Benson. Quagliano drained four 3-pointers and finished with 26 points against Ridgewood earlier in the week in a regional semifinal. He also collected four steals for Wethersfield, which has won 18 straight and is 28-2 overall.
Hannah Simmer
School: Rock Island
Sport: Girls basketball
Year: Junior
After scoring 20 points in the regional final against Moline nearly two weeks ago, Simmer matched that total last Thursday in Rock Island's sectional final triumph over nemesis Edwardsville. The forward buried her first five shots, four of them 3-pointers, to help Rock Island build a double-digit cushion. Simmer was Rocky's second-leading scorer in Monday's defeat to Mother McAuley.
Teams of the week
Davenport North boys bowling
Last week: Propelled by individual state champion Bryan Verdon, North claimed the Iowa Class 3A state championship last Thursday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. The Wildcats finished with a 3183 total, 130 pins more than runner-up Pleasant Valley. Brant Carter, Cody DePardo, Matthew Hutcheson, Cooper Keimig and Owen Stieger joined Verdon on the squad. It was North's first state championship since 2014 and fourth overall.
Orion boys basketball
Last week: The Chargers captured their first regional championship in eight seasons with a 41-39 win over Fulton last Friday in the final at Orion. Junior guard Josh Johnson had 15 points for Orion, which had 18 wins going into Tuesday night's sectional semifinal against Bureau Valley in Port Byron. The Chargers won the Three Rivers Conference West Division this season. Johnson is the team's leading scorer for the season at about 15 points per game.
Prince of Peace boys basketball
Last week: For the first time in 25 years, Clinton Prince of Peace is headed to the Class 1A state tournament following three wins last week over Central City (73-54), Easton Valley (60-49) and Dunkerton (63-60). Senior Patrick Mulholland had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Irish in the substate final win while senior Kaidion Larson anchored them with 23 points in the district championship. Prince of Peace (20-3) will play Monday in Des Moines.