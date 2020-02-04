Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Kole Brower
School: Moline
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Sophomore
Brower claimed the Western Big 6 Conference tournament title at 132 pounds on Saturday with a technical fall over 34-win Billy Taylor of Alleman in the semifinals and then a 10-7 triumph over Class 2A fifth-ranked Victor Guzman of Rock Island in the final. Ranked eighth in 3A, Brower improved to 32-4 on the season heading into Saturday's regional at Wharton Field House.
Allison Meadows
School: Central DeWitt
Sport: Girls basketball
Year: Sophomore
Meadows averaged 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals last week in a pair of wins. The team's second-leading scorer at almost 16 points per game, Meadows helped the Sabers extend their win streak to five with the 56-40 victory over Dyersville Beckman and a 50-43 decision over Mount Vernon. Meadows is averaging 17.4 points per game during the win streak.
Sean Odegard
School: Durant
Sport: Bowling
Year: Senior
Odegard bowled games of 254 and 253 for a 507 two-game series at the North Scott Invitational last Saturday at Big River Bowling. He had the top score in the Class 1A field by 26 pins and best among any bowler in the three-class tournament. Fourth on the team with a 202.5 average, both games eclipsed his previous season best of 244 at the Louisa-Muscatine Invitational.
Teams of the week
North Scott wrestling
Last week: Coach Drew Kelly's program made it three Mississippi Athletic Conference titles in four seasons with Saturday's win at Bettendorf. The Lancers had seven individual champions — Trace Gephart (113), Peyton Westlin (120), Cael Bredar (126), Josh Connor (132), Deven Strief (145), Jake Matthaidess (160) and Zach Campbell (170) — en route to 286 points and a 59.5-point victory over runner-up Davenport Assumption.
Rock Island girls bowling
Last week: The Rocks captured their first Western Big 6 Conference bowling title in 33 years Monday at Lee's Lanes in Geneseo. Rock Island placed four girls in the top 10 and totaled 5,602 pins to top runner-up United Township (5,249). Senior Kelsey Freeman led the Rocks with a 1,233 total for six games, a personal best and good for second overall. Heather Motley placed third (1,165) and senior Bailey Tripilas was fifth with a 1,113 total.
Rockridge boys basketball
Last week: Ranked among the state's top 10 in Illinois Class 2A, Rockridge extended its win streak to nine with victories over Sherrard (58-55) and Knoxville (39-28) last week. Rockridge rallied in the fourth to beat Sherrard. It held Knoxville to less than 10 points in each of the four quarters. Nate Henry tossed in 15 points and Cole Rusk had 14. Since a 2-3 start to the season, Rockridge has won 17 of its last 18 games.