Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Bowling

Year: Senior

Odegard bowled games of 254 and 253 for a 507 two-game series at the North Scott Invitational last Saturday at Big River Bowling. He had the top score in the Class 1A field by 26 pins and best among any bowler in the three-class tournament. Fourth on the team with a 202.5 average, both games eclipsed his previous season best of 244 at the Louisa-Muscatine Invitational.

Teams of the week

North Scott wrestling

Last week: Coach Drew Kelly's program made it three Mississippi Athletic Conference titles in four seasons with Saturday's win at Bettendorf. The Lancers had seven individual champions — Trace Gephart (113), Peyton Westlin (120), Cael Bredar (126), Josh Connor (132), Deven Strief (145), Jake Matthaidess (160) and Zach Campbell (170) — en route to 286 points and a 59.5-point victory over runner-up Davenport Assumption.

Rock Island girls bowling