Athletes of the week
Dustin Beaham
School: Louisa-Muscatine
Sport: Bowling
Year: Junior
Beaham became just the third boy to bowl a 300 game at the state tournament Monday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. He followed with a 235 for a 535 two-game series and an individual state championship by 55 pins. It was Beaham's second straight title after rolling games of 246 and 268 last year. He finished the season with an average above 229.
Ethen Doty
School: West Carroll-Eastland
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Sophomore
Doty capped an undefeated season with an Illinois Class 1A state championship on Saturday in Champaign. The 126-pounder won by technical fall in the opener (15-0), by fall in the quarterfinals (1 minute, 3 seconds), by 7-0 decision in the semifinals and by injury in the first period of the finals. Doty (45-0) became the first state wrestling champion in school history.
Austin Morris
School: Moline
Sport: Swimming
Year: Senior
Morris took first place at last Saturday's United Township Sectional in the 100 butterfly (51.56 seconds) and 100 backstroke (50.46) to spur the Maroons to a second-place finish behind Dunlap. Morris also anchored the third-place 200 freestyle relay. His time in the backstroke was sixth fastest recorded in Illinois last week. He'll swim at the state meet in both individual events this weekend.
Teams of the week
Bellevue Marquette girls basketball
Last week: The Mohawks earned their second trip to the Class 1A state tournament in the past three seasons with a 69-62 regional final win over Lynnville-Sully on Monday. Teona Richman and Tori Michel each had double-doubles as they combined for 36 points, 25 rebounds and three blocked shots. Marquette (21-2) has won 15 straight dating back to Dec. 7.
Bettendorf boys basketball
Last week: The Bulldogs won three games last week over teams in the top six of the league to earn a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title. Bettendorf clipped North Scott in the final seconds on a Trevor Feller 3-pointer, downed Davenport North (59-47) and raced past Davenport Central (57-39). Bettendorf (20-1) moved to No. 1 in the final Associated Press poll of the season.
Louisa-Muscatine girls bowling
Last week: The Falcons became the first Class 1A program to three-peat at the state tournament Monday in Waterloo. With four of the top eight individuals, L-M tallied 2,947 to edge Camanche for the title by 15 pins. Junior Whittney Morse was the individual champion with games of 225 and 247, while junior Lauren Bodman was runner-up after a second game of 288.