Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Zach Erwin
School: Camanche
Sport: Basketball
Year: Junior
Erwin tossed in 26 points and grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds (nine offensive) along with four assists and four steals last Thursday in Camanche's 67-51 district win over Wilton. Sidelined with an injury earlier this season, Erwin made 9 of 17 shots and converted 7 of 8 free throws in the victory. He leads Camanche in scoring (14.8) and assists (3.6) and is second in rebounding (6.1).
Sarah Stevanovic
School: Rock Island
Sport: Bowling
Year: Senior
In Rock Island's conference dual victories over United Township and Sterling last week, Stevanovic eclipsed 200 in five of her six games. Against UT, she rolled a meet-best 641 series with games of 238, 200 and 203. Then versus Sterling, the team captain registered a team-best 651 series with games of 232, 187 and 232. Stevanovic was 12th at regionals and an Illinois state qualifier last year.
Miah Wynn
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Bowling
Year: Sophomore
Wynn bowled games of 225 and 236 for a two-game total of 461 at last week's substate meet to capture the individual title and qualify for the Class 3A state meet. Earlier this season, she was first at the Muscatine Invitational with a 473 series, the highest of all male and female bowlers. A first team all-conference choice, Wynn carries a 199.36 average, ninth best in Iowa 3A.
Teams of the week
Assumption girls basketball
Last week: Despite an 8-11 record, Assumption secured a spot in the Class 3A state tournament with wins over Center Point-Urbana and Solon last week. The Knights won at CPU 40-31 on Wednesday and followed with a 49-36 triumph over Solon on Saturday in Clarence. Sophomore AJ Schubert averaged 13 points and 4.5 rebounds in those games while Anna Wohlers recorded 6 boards per contest. Assumption has held four of its last six opponents below 40 points.
Bettendorf wrestling
Last week: Coach Dan Knight's program had five state medalists, including three champions to finish in fourth place at the Class 3A state tournament in Des Moines with 100.5 points. Dustin Bohren (126 pounds), Bradley Hill (220) and Griffin Liddle (285) claimed titles for Bettendorf while Logan Adamson (160) placed fourth and Jayce Luna (120) was seventh. The three champions matched Lisbon for the most individual titles of any school in the three classes.
Riverdale girls basketball
Last week: Coach Jay Hatch's squad stayed unbeaten on the season with a pair of wins over Morrison and a lopsided victory over St. Bede last week. Riverdale, the two-time defending Three Rivers West Division champion, scored 51 points in all three games and limited the opposition to 26.3 points per game. Shae Hanrahan had double-doubles in the second game against Morrison and the triumph over St. Bede. Sydney Haas made four 3s against St. Bede.