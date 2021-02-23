Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Bettendorf

Sport: Bowling

Year: Sophomore

Wynn bowled games of 225 and 236 for a two-game total of 461 at last week's substate meet to capture the individual title and qualify for the Class 3A state meet. Earlier this season, she was first at the Muscatine Invitational with a 473 series, the highest of all male and female bowlers. A first team all-conference choice, Wynn carries a 199.36 average, ninth best in Iowa 3A.

Teams of the week

Assumption girls basketball

Last week: Despite an 8-11 record, Assumption secured a spot in the Class 3A state tournament with wins over Center Point-Urbana and Solon last week. The Knights won at CPU 40-31 on Wednesday and followed with a 49-36 triumph over Solon on Saturday in Clarence. Sophomore AJ Schubert averaged 13 points and 4.5 rebounds in those games while Anna Wohlers recorded 6 boards per contest. Assumption has held four of its last six opponents below 40 points.

Bettendorf wrestling