Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Kelsey Drake

School: Wilton

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Drake averaged 28.5 points in four Wilton wins last week over Camanche, Durant, Lisbon and West Branch. She had a season-high 35 points and five assists in a 69-37 rout of Durant. Drake shot nearly 60% from the field and made 21 of 25 free throws in those four contests. For the year, the Wisconsin-Platteville volleyball recruit leads Iowa Class 2A in scoring at 23.6 points per game.

Jermaine Gardner

School: Davenport West

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Gardner averaged more than 18 points per game in three contests last week for the Falcons, including a season-high 26 points in a win over state-ranked Central DeWitt. In that game, Gardner knocked down five 3-pointers. The 5-foot-10 guard poured in a team-high 19 points Saturday night at Ankeny Centennial. For the week, Gardner also averaged five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Bradley Hill

School: Bettendorf

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Senior

Hill, a University of Iowa football recruit, was named the most outstanding wrestler at the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament last Saturday in Muscatine. Ranked No. 2 in Iowa Class 3A at 195 pounds, Hill recorded a pin in the semifinals and then a 20-5 technical fall win over state-ranked A.J. Petersen of North Scott in the final. A two-time MAC champ, Hill (34-1) has not lost to anybody in state this season.

Teams of the week

Camanche girls bowling

Last week: Camanche claimed the 14-team Lancer Invitational last Saturday at Big River Bowling. The Storm compiled a 2,907 total in the preliminary round and then beat Clinton, Central DeWitt and Louisa-Muscatine in the bracketed tournament to take the title. Camanche, which hasn't lost a competition all season, had four Baker games over 220 in the preliminary round — 245, 233, 225 and 223. Michelle Stewart has a 208.8 average to lead the Storm.

Fulton boys basketball

Last week: Illinois Class 1A second-ranked Fulton posted a pair of wins last week over Eastland (59-40) and Iowa 2A state-ranked Camanche (65-47). Ethan Price and Baylen Damhoff averaged 17.5 and 17 points, respectively, in the two victories. Jacob Jones had 16 points off the bench in the triumph over Eastland. Winner of the Warkins Memorial Holiday Tournament in late December, Fulton entered the week 21-2 overall and 5-0 in NUIC South play.

Geneseo wrestling

Last week: The Class 2A fifth-ranked Maple Leafs edged Rock Island and host Moline for the Big 6 Conference tournament title Friday at Wharton Field House. Zachary Montez (113 pounds), Carson Raya (132), Anthony Montez (160) and Harrison Neumann (170) finished on top of the podium for Geneseo. Zachary Montez had a pin in the final while Raya and Anthony Montez had major decisions. Coach Jon Murray's team also had three second-place finishers.

