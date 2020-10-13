Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Annabelle Costello
School: Assumption
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Senior
Costello averaged 10 assists and almost two digs per set for the Class 3A sixth-ranked Knights in their 5-0 record last week. The setter had 33 assists in a four-set win over 5A 11th-ranked Bettendorf and recorded 34 in a best-of-three victory over 5A third-ranked Cedar Falls. In doing so, Costello surpassed 1,000 assists for her career. She is registering 9.8 assists per set for the 19-1 Knights.
Chase Knoche
School: Calamus-Wheatland
Sport: Cross country
Year: Senior
Knoche collected a pair of victories last week, winning the Bellevue Marquette Invitational in 16 minutes, 25 seconds and then prevailing at the Jim Hetrick Invitational in DeWitt in 16:32. His win at DeWitt came in a field that included 11th-ranked Brandon Barker of Clear Creek Amana and Class 2A defending state champion Dylan Darsidan of Camanche. Knoche is ranked fifth in 1A.
Kolton Murphy
School: Easton Valley
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Murphy rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns Friday during Easton Valley's 57-0 road triumph over Dunkerton. The 6-foot, 165-pounder averaged 14.5 yards per carry, including a 69-yard scoring run. Murphy has 879 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the season for the eighth-ranked River Hawks (6-1). He also averages more than 38 yards per punt.
Teams of the week
Moline girls tennis
Last week: The Maroons won their third consecutive Western Big 6 Conference tournament title in runaway fashion. Coach Brooke Forsberg's team had all four entries (two singles, two doubles teams) in the semifinals and scored 25 points, 17 more than second-place Geneseo and United Township. Monika Birski claimed the singles title and Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson teamed for the doubles crown. Matti Brower and Zayda Graham placed third in doubles.
Pleasant Valley football
Last week: The Class 4A fifth-ranked Spartans completed their first undefeated regular season in seven years with a 40-7 triumph over Davenport North last Thursday at Brady Street Stadium. PV (7-0) rushed for 354 yards and finished with more than 400 yards of offense. Owen Belman and Ryan Mumey each had a pick for PV, which allowed just 3 rushing yards in the game. Coach Rusty VanWetzinga's squad outscored opponents 238-57 during the regular season.
Sherrard boys golf
Last week: The Tigers captured their first sectional crown in program history Monday afternoon at Fyre Lake Golf Club with a 333 total — 26 strokes clear of Alleman and Brimfield. Senior Evan Earl fired a 79 and junior Brennan Welch had an 80 for Sherrard to finish in the top 10 individually. The performance came on the heels of a runner-up finish at the regional tournament where Earl and Welch each posted a 78.
