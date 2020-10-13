Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Easton Valley

Sport: Football

Year: Senior

Murphy rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns Friday during Easton Valley's 57-0 road triumph over Dunkerton. The 6-foot, 165-pounder averaged 14.5 yards per carry, including a 69-yard scoring run. Murphy has 879 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on the season for the eighth-ranked River Hawks (6-1). He also averages more than 38 yards per punt.

Teams of the week

Moline girls tennis

Last week: The Maroons won their third consecutive Western Big 6 Conference tournament title in runaway fashion. Coach Brooke Forsberg's team had all four entries (two singles, two doubles teams) in the semifinals and scored 25 points, 17 more than second-place Geneseo and United Township. Monika Birski claimed the singles title and Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson teamed for the doubles crown. Matti Brower and Zayda Graham placed third in doubles.

Pleasant Valley football