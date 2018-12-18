Athletes of the week
Brea Beal
School: Rock Island
Sport: Girls basketball
Year: Senior
The South Carolina recruit and two-time Illinois Ms. Basketball became Rock Island's all-time leading scorer Saturday night in a 54-52 win over 10th-ranked Normal Community. Beal, on the verge of becoming the Western Big Six's all-time leading scorer, tallied a career-high 38 points in Monday's 71-63 victory over Rock Falls to keep the Rocks unbeaten. She has 2,216 points for her career.
Isaiah Rivera
School: Geneseo
Sport: Boys basketball
Year: Junior
Already with 10 offers from Division I programs, Rivera eclipsed 1,000 career points Friday night in Geneseo's win over LaSalle-Peru. Rivera averaged 34 points, 12 rebounds and 5 steals in games against LaSalle-Peru and Davenport North. Averaging 27 points per game for the season, his 33-point output at the Genesis Shootout was one off the all-time mark in the event's 25-year history.
Bryan Verdon
School: Davenport North
Sport: Boys bowling
Year: Senior
Compiled his best two-game series of the high school season Saturday afternoon at the Muscatine Invitational. Listed as the team's fifth bowler, Verdon bowled games of 236 and 257 for a 493 to finish first overall in the AAA Division and pace North to a team championship at the Rose Bowl with a 3,248 total. Verdon has a season average of 206.
Teams of the week
Bellevue girls basketball
Last week: Ranked seventh in Iowa Class 2A, Bellevue improved to 9-0 with three wins in three days. The Comets beat Easton Valley (59-35), 2A 14th-ranked West Branch (46-40) and 3A 15th-ranked Mid-Prairie (65-40). Giana Michels and Lindsey Banowetz combined to average 32.3 points and 11.3 rebounds in the three victories. Bellevue has yet to allow 50 points in a game this season.
Central DeWitt wrestling
Last week: The Sabers accumulated 198 points to win their eight-team home invitational on Saturday. Keaton Zeimet (106 pounds), Robert Howard (120) and Logan Pitts (182) won individual titles while Koal Bossom (113), Cody Penniston (126), Theodore Fox (160), Mitchell Michoski (195) and Cameron Lee (220) were each second. Zeimet, which had two first-period falls, and Howard are undefeated on the season.
North Scott boys basketball
Last week: Considered one of the toughest weeks in program history by coach Shamus Budde, Class 4A second-ranked North Scott earned victories over Pleasant Valley (50-39), sixth-ranked Bettendorf (59-55 in overtime) and Big Six-leading Moline (59-47) at the Genesis Shootout. Cortaviaus Seales averaged nearly 21 points per game in those wins. North Scott (6-0) has won 12 straight regular-season games dating back to last year.