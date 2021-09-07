Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Grace Boleyn
School: Pleasant Valley
Sport: Cross country
Year: Freshman
In her high school cross country debut, Boleyn blitzed the field last Saturday at the Spartan Challenge. She grabbed control of the race early in the second mile and navigated the 5,000-meter course at Crow Creek Park in 18 minutes, 37 seconds. It was a 31-second win over Johnston all-stater Olivia Verde. Boleyn's performance helped the second-ranked Spartans finish third in the 13-team field.
Kate Rector
School: Alleman
Sport: Tennis
Year: Junior
Rector claimed the singles championship on Saturday at the Moline Invitational. She knocked off Quincy's Phoebe Hayes 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals and followed with a 6-3, 6-0 triumph over Moline's Camille Keys in the final. The team's top singles player also recorded a 7-5, 6-2 win in a dual last Thursday against LaSalle-Peru. Rector was an IHSA Class 1A sectional doubles champion last fall.
Cade Sheedy
School: Davenport North
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Sheedy was productive on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats in their 17-14 win over Davenport West last Friday. He rushed for 120 yards on 22 carries and compiled four tackles for loss (two sacks) from his linebacker spot on defense. A four-year varsity contributor, Sheedy ran the ball on North's first five plays of the second half as North outscored West 11-0 in the final two quarters.
Teams of the week
Assumption football
Last week: In its first game at the new Jack and Pat Bush Stadium on the Assumption campus, the state-ranked Knights cruised past Dubuque Wahlert 48-14 last Thursday. Senior two-way starter John Argo rushed for 167 yards and scored four touchdowns, and quarterback Ayden Weiman completed 10 of 16 throws for 147 yards and accounted for two scores. The Knights (2-0) compiled 484 yards as they beat Wahlert for the ninth consecutive time.
Moline girls swimming/diving
Last week: The Maroons won the eight-team Sterling Water Warrior Invitational on Saturday with 375.5 points, 16.5 clear of runner-up Auburn. Moline received individual wins from Clara Van Note (200 free), Sophie Greko (200 IM and 500 free), Hailee Messerly (100 butterfly) and Hannah Gault (100 backstroke). The Maroons also won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Coach Michael Roche's team is seeking a fourth consecutive Western Big 6 Conference title this fall.
Rockridge football
Last week: After a 41-point loss in the opening week to a state-ranked Princeton squad, Rockridge rebounded with an impressive 27-14 home win over state-ranked Sterling Newman. Rockridge senior quarterback Brayden Deem had an 18-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the go-ahead score. Deem completed 17 of 22 throws for 215 yards as the Rockets out-gained the Comets 355-207. It was Rockridge's first win in the last seven regular-season meetings against Newman.