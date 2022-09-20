Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Riley Fuller

School: Moline

Sport: Football

Year: Senior

The running tailback accumulated 262 rushing yards and scored five touchdowns last Friday in the Maroons' 49-24 road victory over Rock Island. Fuller, who averaged 22 yards per carry, had scoring runs of 92, 81, 64, 6 and 3 yards. He rushed for a season-best 279 yards the week before in a Big 6 win over Quincy. Fuller has 11 rushing touchdowns and is registering more than 8 yards per carry.

Avery Schroeder

School: Muscatine

Sport: Volleyball

Year: Junior

Schroeder had team highs of 34 assists, 21 digs and four aces last Tuesday as Muscatine outlasted Bettendorf in a five-set conference match. She followed that with 70 assists and 19 digs in four matches at the Clinton Invitational on Saturday. Schroeder, a state qualifier in track last spring and part of Muscatine's third-place state softball team, is third among MAC setters with 290 assists.

Braedon Tranel

School: Maquoketa

Sport: Football

Year: Junior

The receiver hauled in eight catches for a career-high 239 yards and four scores last Friday for the Cardinals in their 44-36 win over Clinton. Tranel's longest TD reception in the game covered 63 yards. He also had three tackles, converted all four point-after kicks and had one touchback. It was a breakout performance after having just six catches for 43 yards in Maquoketa's first three games.

Teams of the week

Alleman girls tennis

Last week: Alleman's Kate Rector and Annie Rouse teamed to win the No. 1 doubles flight at the Galesburg Invitational last Saturday. Rector and Rouse beat Geneseo's top doubles team 6-2, 6-1 in the final. The duo, which finished second earlier this season in the No. 1 flight at the Schaumburg Invitational, also helped the Pioneers to a 5-4 dual win over Geneseo on Monday. Rector and Rouse each had singles victories and teamed for a 6-0, 6-0 triumph in doubles.

Davenport West football

Last week: The Falcons are 4-0 for the first time in 35 years following a 42-0 rout over Davenport Central last Friday. West has scored more than 40 points in back-to-back games after never tallying more than 18 in a contest each of the past two seasons. Quarterback Brady Hansen completed 11 of 16 throws for 145 yards and two touchdowns along with two rushing scores. Ranked ninth in Class 5A this week, the Falcons are yielding just below 12 points a contest.

Rockridge girls golf

Last week: Led by junior Hannah Graves, the Rockets repeated as Three Rivers Conference champions last Wednesday at Baker Park in Kewanee. Graves was the meet's runner-up with an 83 while three of her teammates were in the top 10 — Amelia Rursch (fifth), Kylee White (seventh) and Anna Carroll (ninth). Coach Daphne Graves' squad finished with a 384 total, 17 strokes better than host and second-place Kewanee. Rockridge has lost just one dual meet this fall.