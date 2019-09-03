082919-mda-spt-big-six-cross-010a.JPG

Moline’s Lylia Gomez, left, and Geneseo’s Lacey Laxton run during the Moline Invitational cross country meet last Thursday at Empire Park in East Moline.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com

Athletes of the week

Lylia Gomez

School: Moline

Sport: Cross country

Year: Junior

Gomez opened the season with a victory at the Moline Invitational last Thursday afternoon at Empire Park. She won the 5K race in 19 minutes, 31 seconds — five seconds clear of Geneseo junior Lacey Laxton. Gomez's win led the Maroons to the team title with 41 points. "It was really hot on the front stretch of the race, but out by the river it wasn't too bad," Gomez said.

Tyler Kulhanek

School: Assumption

Sport: Football

Year: Senior

In his first varsity career start at quarterback, the 5-foot-9 and 160-pound Kulhanek rushed for a career-high 242 yards and three touchdowns in Assumption's 42-0 rout over Alleman on Saturday night. Kulhanek had scoring runs of 45, 69 and 86 yards and averaged nearly 20 yards per carry. He also threw a 33-yard touchdown pass in the second half to Seth Adrian. 

Nate Trenkamp

School: Easton Valley

Sport: Football

Year: Senior

The quarterback completed 23 of 35 throws for 376 yards and eight touchdowns Friday night in a 63-31 season-opening win over Dunkerton. Trenkamp, who had no interceptions in the game, fired touchdown passes to five different receivers. In his third season as a starter, Trenkamp led Iowa 8-player last season with 2,619 passing yards and tossed 38 touchdowns. 

Teams of the week

Maquoketa football

Last week: The Cardinals already equaled their win total from last year. Quarterback Kannon Coakley rushed for 128 yards and passed for 88 while accounting for four touchdowns in Maquoketa's 42-21 season-opening win at Anamosa. Ryne Gruenwald rushed for 111 yards, and Caiden Atienza had a 36-yard touchdown reception and interception. Abe Michel had three tackles for loss. 

North Scott volleyball

Last week: The Lancers opened the Taryn VanEarwage era with a flourish. North Scott went 9-0 and won 19 of 20 sets in the season's first week. After beating Clinton in the conference opener, North Scott was 3-0 in the MAC-MVC Challenge and followed with five wins at the Maquoketa tournament. Grace Graham and Kendall McNaull combined to average 4.8 kills and 2.5 blocks per set. 

Orion volleyball

Last week: After opening the season with a win over Moline last Tuesday, the Chargers captured the Wethersfield Invitational on Saturday with a 21-15, 21-15 sweep over Mercer County. Illinois State recruit Sarah Jacobsen recorded the 1,000th kill of her career in the tournament. She earned all-tournament honors along with teammates Faith Catour and Mackenzie Grafton.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags