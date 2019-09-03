Athletes of the week
Lylia Gomez
School: Moline
Sport: Cross country
Year: Junior
Gomez opened the season with a victory at the Moline Invitational last Thursday afternoon at Empire Park. She won the 5K race in 19 minutes, 31 seconds — five seconds clear of Geneseo junior Lacey Laxton. Gomez's win led the Maroons to the team title with 41 points. "It was really hot on the front stretch of the race, but out by the river it wasn't too bad," Gomez said.
Tyler Kulhanek
School: Assumption
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
In his first varsity career start at quarterback, the 5-foot-9 and 160-pound Kulhanek rushed for a career-high 242 yards and three touchdowns in Assumption's 42-0 rout over Alleman on Saturday night. Kulhanek had scoring runs of 45, 69 and 86 yards and averaged nearly 20 yards per carry. He also threw a 33-yard touchdown pass in the second half to Seth Adrian.
Nate Trenkamp
School: Easton Valley
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
The quarterback completed 23 of 35 throws for 376 yards and eight touchdowns Friday night in a 63-31 season-opening win over Dunkerton. Trenkamp, who had no interceptions in the game, fired touchdown passes to five different receivers. In his third season as a starter, Trenkamp led Iowa 8-player last season with 2,619 passing yards and tossed 38 touchdowns.
Teams of the week
Maquoketa football
Last week: The Cardinals already equaled their win total from last year. Quarterback Kannon Coakley rushed for 128 yards and passed for 88 while accounting for four touchdowns in Maquoketa's 42-21 season-opening win at Anamosa. Ryne Gruenwald rushed for 111 yards, and Caiden Atienza had a 36-yard touchdown reception and interception. Abe Michel had three tackles for loss.
North Scott volleyball
Last week: The Lancers opened the Taryn VanEarwage era with a flourish. North Scott went 9-0 and won 19 of 20 sets in the season's first week. After beating Clinton in the conference opener, North Scott was 3-0 in the MAC-MVC Challenge and followed with five wins at the Maquoketa tournament. Grace Graham and Kendall McNaull combined to average 4.8 kills and 2.5 blocks per set.
Orion volleyball
Last week: After opening the season with a win over Moline last Tuesday, the Chargers captured the Wethersfield Invitational on Saturday with a 21-15, 21-15 sweep over Mercer County. Illinois State recruit Sarah Jacobsen recorded the 1,000th kill of her career in the tournament. She earned all-tournament honors along with teammates Faith Catour and Mackenzie Grafton.