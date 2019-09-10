Athletes of the week
Harrison Bey-Buie
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Bey-Buie rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns last Friday night in the Bulldogs' 42-15 triumph over Iowa City West. The 5-foot-10 and 205-pound back, who had 199 of those yards in the opening half, had scoring runs of 25, 61, 13 and 3 yards. In two games, Bey-Buie has rushed for 352 yards and seven touchdowns. He's averaging almost 9 yards per carry.
Lexi Huntley
School: Davenport Central
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Senior
Fresh off an ankle injury, Huntley used a jump serve to record a career-high 15 service aces in last Tuesday night's 3-1 conference win over Davenport North. It equals the most aces in a match by a player this season in the state and was more than Huntley had all of last season in 56 sets. The setter also had a career-high 28 assists in the match.
Ryan Jungwirth
School: Orion
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
In Orion's 35-27 comeback win over Kewanee last Friday, Jungwirth passed for three touchdowns and 187 yards. A receiver and defensive back on Orion's playoff team a year ago, Jungwirth set up the game-winning score with an interception on defense. He scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard sneak with 17.2 seconds remaining.
Teams of the week
Moline girls swimming
Last week: The Maroons captured the nine-team Water Warrior Invitational in Sterling on Saturday. Moline recorded three wins to score 447 points, 54 more than runner-up Peoria Notre Dame. Sophie Greko prevailed in the 200 and 500 freestyles while Taylor Puglisi took the diving competition. Coach Michael Roche's team also had three second-place finishes in events.
Morrison football
Last week: Morrison erupted for 40 points in the first half and held Sherrard to 82 total yards in a 54-6 thumping Friday at home. Keegan Anderson had an 80-yard touchdown reception and 53-yard scoring run in the first half. Riley Wilkins also had a pair of scores in the opening half for the 2-0 Mustangs, who rushed for 310 yards and didn't punt the entire game.
Tipton boys cross country
Last week: The top-ranked Tigers won the 13-team Bob Brown Classic at Kickers Soccer Park in Iowa City last Thursday. Tipton finished with 69 points, four clear of Class 4A Iowa City Liberty and 3A third-ranked Clear Creek Amana. Junior Caleb Shumaker won the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 3.22 seconds. Senior Trent Pelzer was fifth and senior Jackson Edens was 11th for the defending 2A state champion.