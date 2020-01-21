Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Sydney McNeil
School: Easton Valley
Sport: Girls basketball
Year: Junior
McNeil averaged 24.5 points, including a career-high 31 against Midland, and added 9.5 rebounds per game to help the River Hawks to a pair of wins last week. She made 10 of 18 field goals and 10 of 14 free throws in the win over Midland. Easton Valley has won five of its last six, in which McNeil is averaging 14.2 points per game. On the season, she’s averaging 11.5 points.
Nolan Throne
School: Rockridge
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Senior
Ranked first in Class 1A at 145 pounds, Throne became the school's all-time wins leader with his 153rd victory last week. He topped the record held by 2000 Rockridge graduate and three-time state champion Steve Amy. Throne (27-0) is looking to become a three-time state place winner this year. He placed third two years ago and was state runner-up a season ago.
Quincy Wiseman
School: Davenport North
Sport: Boys basketball
Year: Junior
Wiseman made 11 of 13 shots, including three 3-pointers, to finish with a season-high 27 points last week in North's 76-60 win over city-rival West. The 6-foot-2 Wiseman also dished out a team-high six assists. Going into Tuesday night's game, Wiseman was averaging more than 19 points and shooting better than 67 percent from field in the last four games (all North victories).
Teams of the week
Geneseo girls basketball
Last week: Geneseo throttled Galesburg last Thursday and then captured the Kewanee Martin Luther King tournament with three victories. The Leafs (19-2) beat Peoria Manual (59-27) and Bureau Valley (71-39) on Monday. Kammie Ludwig was named tournament MVP after averaging more than 19 points in the three games. Coach Scott Hardison's squad has a two-game lead in the Big Six Conference standings past the midway point.
Morrison wrestling
Last week: The Mustangs accumulated 204 points to secure the 10-team Brockman Invitational at Kewanee last weekend. Ranked just outside the top 20 in Illinois Class 1A, Morrison had four individual champions, highlighted by Colton Link's 22-6 technical fall win in his 126-pound finals match against Kewanee's Kaden Peterson. Ryan Kennedy (138 pounds), Kayden White (145) and Kyle Roberts (152) also won titles for Morrison.
Pleasant Valley wrestling
Last week: The Spartans claimed the 16-team Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawk Invitational on Monday with 194.5 points, nearly 20 in front of runner-up Dubuque Hempstead. Eli Loyd won the 152-pound division for PV with a third-period pin while Hunter Meyrer (132) and Ryan Kammerer (160) each took second place. PV's Jackson Miller (120) and TJ Brown (182) placed third. It was the Spartans' first tournament title of the season.