Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Boys basketball

Year: Junior

Wiseman made 11 of 13 shots, including three 3-pointers, to finish with a season-high 27 points last week in North's 76-60 win over city-rival West. The 6-foot-2 Wiseman also dished out a team-high six assists. Going into Tuesday night's game, Wiseman was averaging more than 19 points and shooting better than 67 percent from field in the last four games (all North victories).

Teams of the week

Geneseo girls basketball

Last week: Geneseo throttled Galesburg last Thursday and then captured the Kewanee Martin Luther King tournament with three victories. The Leafs (19-2) beat Peoria Manual (59-27) and Bureau Valley (71-39) on Monday. Kammie Ludwig was named tournament MVP after averaging more than 19 points in the three games. Coach Scott Hardison's squad has a two-game lead in the Big Six Conference standings past the midway point.

Morrison wrestling